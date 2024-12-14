You'll Want A Long Layover At This Airport Out West With A Free Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

If you've booked yourself a flight with a layover at America's largest airport, Denver International Airport (DEN), you're in luck. Until January 7, 2025, an enormous 40-by-60-foot ice skating rink will be available for waiting travelers to enjoy. Instead of spending your afternoon layover wandering the expensive airport shops, buying expensive snacks, or figuring out how to sleep in an airport comfortably, you can be bunny-hopping and doing spirals in the sunshine. Best of all, it's totally free to use the rink — even if you didn't pack your own skates in your carry-on. You can just borrow a pair from the shop on the plaza on level 5.

If the idea of gliding around the rink to the sound of holiday tunes isn't enough to convince you to show up for your flight early, if you come in the late afternoon on Fridays between 4 and 6 p.m., there will be free hot chocolate to enjoy, too.

If you're going to be in the Denver area but don't actually have a flight coming up, don't worry. You can still take advantage of this holiday fun. The rink is located pre-security, so you can absolutely use it without booking a flight out of DEN. You can park at the airport parking garage for $3 per hour and then walk right up to the plaza and start skating.