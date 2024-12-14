You'll Want A Long Layover At This Airport Out West With A Free Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
If you've booked yourself a flight with a layover at America's largest airport, Denver International Airport (DEN), you're in luck. Until January 7, 2025, an enormous 40-by-60-foot ice skating rink will be available for waiting travelers to enjoy. Instead of spending your afternoon layover wandering the expensive airport shops, buying expensive snacks, or figuring out how to sleep in an airport comfortably, you can be bunny-hopping and doing spirals in the sunshine. Best of all, it's totally free to use the rink — even if you didn't pack your own skates in your carry-on. You can just borrow a pair from the shop on the plaza on level 5.
If the idea of gliding around the rink to the sound of holiday tunes isn't enough to convince you to show up for your flight early, if you come in the late afternoon on Fridays between 4 and 6 p.m., there will be free hot chocolate to enjoy, too.
If you're going to be in the Denver area but don't actually have a flight coming up, don't worry. You can still take advantage of this holiday fun. The rink is located pre-security, so you can absolutely use it without booking a flight out of DEN. You can park at the airport parking garage for $3 per hour and then walk right up to the plaza and start skating.
Ice skating isn't the only thing to do while you wait at Denver International Airport
Even if you aren't excited about joining the tens of thousands of travelers who skate at Denver International Airport in December, you can embrace the festive atmosphere of the season by exploring the holiday market that springs up around the rink. If listening to Christmas music, admiring the holiday lights, and drinking a hot cider isn't your thing, either, don't worry. There's plenty to do at the airport while you wait for your flight that doesn't require you to be moving around and feeling the holiday spirit on your layover.
If you're feeling overwhelmed by the season, consider heading to A Massage near the B Gates. We're not talking about a coin-operated massage chair — this is an actual storefront with professional massage therapists ready to help you unwind and relax after a long flight (or a stressful holiday dinner). While Denver International has yet to add a yoga room to its airport, you can lounge in the free Rest & Recharge Area by the A gates. The Interfaith Chapel and Islamic Prayer Hall at Jeppesen Terminal (Level 6 East) is also a good place to take some quiet time for yourself away from the sounds of the season. If you're lucky, you might even be able to track down some of the therapy animals who wander the halls of the Denver International Airport with their handlers, ready to spread some cheer.