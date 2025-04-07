'Dubrovnik's Little Sister' Is An Affordable Mediterranean Island With Unspoiled Views And Quiet Beaches
Throngs of tourists flock to Dubrovnik for its Old Town, 13th-century city walls, and the pristine waters of the Adriatic Sea. However, just a short ferry ride away is the smaller but equally breathtaking island of Korčula, which can rival the natural, cultural, and recreational offerings of Dubrovnik — at a much more affordable price. Affectionately called Dubrovnik's "little sister," Korčula is a destination that operates at a much gentler pace than its dynamic and more popular neighbors. Just like Cavtat, another underrated coastal Croatian town, Korčula is somewhat of a hidden gem for those looking to swap crowds for calm and charm.
The main draw of Korčula is its laid-back atmosphere, unspoiled views, numerous beaches, and secluded coves and bays that grace its 109-mile coastline. Its picturesque old town — walled, like Dubrovnik — dates back to the 16th century, offering visitors a charming dose of culture between scuba diving sessions or adventurous trail hikes. There is also an abundance of greenery in the form of oak and pine forests and acres of groves and vineyards that fuel Korčula's local oil and wine production.
Your dollar stretches further here as well. This warm-weather, budget-friendly island has everything from affordable hotels to luxury accommodations ranging from $50 to $141 a night — much cheaper than the 4- or 5-star hotels in Dubrovnik or Split that fetch $200-350 on average per night. This makes Korčula an affordably accessible getaway for solo, couple, or family travelers.
How to get to Korčula's best beaches
Croatia is a wildly underrated country with the cleanest water for swimming in all of Europe, so it's no surprise that one is spoiled for choice when it comes to beaches, of which Korčula has many. Getting to a beach from the Old Town is easy: The pebbly Banje Beach is the city's oldest and is within walking distance from the town center. Though rocky, locals and tourists also flock to Zakerjan Beach, east of the Old Town, for its turquoise waters and snorkeling spots.
Venture a bit further to bask in the warm waters of Lumbarda's Vela Pržina Beach, one of the few sandy beaches on the island. It draws its share fair share of crowds in the summer, but its dry and sunny location on the island sees swimmers in its waters all year round. It doesn't hurt that it's a quick 15 minutes away from Korčula's Old Town. A less than 20-minute walk from Vela Pržina will get you to Bilin Zal, another sandy stretch whose shallow waters make it a hit for families with small children.
From the Old Town, a 40-minute drive west gets you to Vela Luka, where you can catch a 35-minute boat to Proizd island. Its beaches — including Veli Bili Bok or Donji Bili Bok — are known for their rocky landscapes. This draws fewer tourists to its shores, rewarding adventurers with unspoiled landscapes and the luxury of solitude. Venture 22 minutes south of Korčula Old Town to Pupnatska Luka Beach. Though pebbly, it's unbelievably photogenic, but bring a parasol as the beach has no shade.
Other things to do on Korčula
While it's safe to assume that this island caters to adventure seekers looking to sail, kayak, dive, or windsurf, there is a rich variety of activities that happen away from Korčula's beaches. In the historic Old Town, meander down its cobblestone streets to visit St. Mark's Cathedral, where a climb up its bell tower reveals views of the main square and the town's rooftops against the blue backdrop of the sea. Sign up for excursions catered to foodies and wine connoisseurs, including biking tours that introduce you to the wines, local produce, and olive oils of the region. The island has a great cycling route that extends 81 miles through asphalt and gravel roads. Follow easy promenades or intense hiking tours that can last anywhere from 60 minutes to three hours.
Sold on Korčula as your next travel destination? Know that getting there requires a little more planning and motivation, as this idyllic Dalmatian island has no airport. Located between Dubrovnik and Split (the locations of the closest airports), Korčula is an estimated two to four hours away from these two cities. Taking an airport bus from the Dubrovnik airport to the port takes 35 minutes, followed by a one-hour and 40-minute ferry ride; self-driving will be a two-hour drive and 20-minute car ferry. From Split, count a 40-minute bus ride from the airport plus a two-hour and 20-minute ferry ride, or allot three hours and 20 minutes if you plan to drive, plus a 20-minute ferry to the island. It is worth it, to say the least.