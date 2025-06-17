Just Outside Kansas City Is A City With Missouri's Deepest Bright Blue Spring And Serene Suburban Comfort
Blue Springs, a laid-back suburb just under 20 miles outside of Kansas City, is named for the stunningly dark blue spring water that pumps around 90 million gallons of water into the Current River each day. While it may not be the largest natural spring in Missouri, it has the deepest blue color. The mineral-rich water gets its hue from dissolved limestone and dolomite. Visitors can view the spring, which reaches depths in excess of 300 feet, by walking a short distance from the parking lot along a flat path. The road to the parking lot is steep and unpaved; it is not advised to attempt the drive in large vehicles like RVs or buses. You can also reach it by boating or floating the Current River. There are picnic tables and pit toilets near the spring, so it makes a great stopping point if you've been on the river.
Protected by the National Park Service, the spring offers a place to reflect and enjoy the serenity. There are viewing platforms at ground level and higher up the bluff, so you can get a better view of the blue water. While you can look at the water all you want, you can't get in it for any reason. Swimming, fishing, snorkeling, and kayaking are banned from the springhead, but you can do all those things on the nearby Current River.
Blue Springs offers a distinct, small-city atmosphere
The city of Blue Springs is home to over 60,000 residents. The people of Blue Springs take great pride in their downtown space, and numerous restaurants and bars can be found downtown, including Bean Counter Cafe and Brewers Sports Bar. The downtown area is also filled with charming storefronts offering unique gifts and clothing. Read & Rooted is a one-of-a-kind store that allows you to shop for new plants and new books at the same time.
The KARMA Community Market was created to help bring the community together, offering a plethora of classes and workshops. Whether you want to learn yoga or get a Reiki lesson in self-care, you will find a class perfect for you. The market also strives to promote local authors and will sometimes hold specialized book fairs such as the "Get a Clue – Murder Mystery Book Fair" or the "Fantasy Fest Book Market." It also offers pop-up markets featuring unique, made-by-hand items produced by skilled local artisans.
There is no shortage of outdoor fun to be had at Blue Springs. There are 19 public parks, including Blue Springs Park where you can play tennis, softball, sand volleyball, and basketball. Blue Springs also has a golf course, a disc golf course, and a dog park. Lake Remembrance, spanning more than 50 acres, is inside the Gregory O. Grounds Park. While motorized boats and swimming aren't allowed, visitors are permitted to fish from kayaks or canoes. Closer to Blue Springs Lake, the Lake Vista Trail is open all year long and is (leashed) dog friendly. The out-and-back trail spans around 6 miles and is classified as an easy hike that offers scenic views.
Planning your trip to Blue Springs
Blue Springs is under 40 miles from Kansas City International Airport, and you can easily rent a car, take a taxi, or ride a bus to get there. If you choose to drive, Blue Springs is right off of Interstate 70. Once you've arrived, you'll find there are plenty of choices for lodging and meals. Visitors can pick from campgrounds, hotels, and vacation rentals. For food, national chains, such as Raising Cane's and Whataburger, can be found along with local establishments like Sandy's Restaurant.
Before you leave the Blue Springs area, take time to visit Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area. The property spans over 1,000 acres and is home to the state's first official nature center. Burr Oak Woods is a great place to take a break from the stress of everyday life, and the staff loves interacting with visitors and providing them with information about wildlife in the area. Numerous trails will lead hikers to Burr Oak Creek, forests, and prairies. Be sure and pack your camera, sunscreen, and bug spray.
If you're not ready to end your time in the Show Me State, there are plenty of other small, serene towns near Kansas City that give you space to relax and unwind in a comfortable setting before returning to reality. A hidden gem, considered one of Missouri's prettiest state parks, is an hour south of St. Louis and has awe-inspiring waterfalls and canyons waiting to be explored.