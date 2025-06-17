Just Outside Kansas City Is A City With Missouri's Deepest Bright Blue Spring And Serene Suburban Comfort

Blue Springs, a laid-back suburb just under 20 miles outside of Kansas City, is named for the stunningly dark blue spring water that pumps around 90 million gallons of water into the Current River each day. While it may not be the largest natural spring in Missouri, it has the deepest blue color. The mineral-rich water gets its hue from dissolved limestone and dolomite. Visitors can view the spring, which reaches depths in excess of 300 feet, by walking a short distance from the parking lot along a flat path. The road to the parking lot is steep and unpaved; it is not advised to attempt the drive in large vehicles like RVs or buses. You can also reach it by boating or floating the Current River. There are picnic tables and pit toilets near the spring, so it makes a great stopping point if you've been on the river.

Protected by the National Park Service, the spring offers a place to reflect and enjoy the serenity. There are viewing platforms at ground level and higher up the bluff, so you can get a better view of the blue water. While you can look at the water all you want, you can't get in it for any reason. Swimming, fishing, snorkeling, and kayaking are banned from the springhead, but you can do all those things on the nearby Current River.