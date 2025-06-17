North Carolina's Quiet College Town Just Outside Charlotte Offers Walkable Streets And Standout Dining

Travelers taking a trip to North Carolina may know the big cities Charlotte, Raleigh, and Durham, but Davidson is a hidden-gem town with charming shops and trendy restaurants that offers just as much to do. It's the home of the esteemed Davidson College, which was established in 1837 and has notable alumni such as the writer Clint Smith and the basketball player Steph Curry. The town and college are named for Brig. Gen. William Lee Davidson, who fought in the Revolutionary War.

For those staying in larger cities, Davidson can easily be a day trip or even a weekend getaway. The town is only about 30 minutes away from Charlotte by car, and there are also multiple public transit options to Davidson through the Charlotte Area Transit System. Tourists to Davidson should be aware that while the weather of North Carolina does vary depending on where in the state you are, the worst time to visit North Carolina is during "pollening" season, which is usually peaks between late March and early April.