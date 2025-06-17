North Carolina's Quiet College Town Just Outside Charlotte Offers Walkable Streets And Standout Dining
Travelers taking a trip to North Carolina may know the big cities Charlotte, Raleigh, and Durham, but Davidson is a hidden-gem town with charming shops and trendy restaurants that offers just as much to do. It's the home of the esteemed Davidson College, which was established in 1837 and has notable alumni such as the writer Clint Smith and the basketball player Steph Curry. The town and college are named for Brig. Gen. William Lee Davidson, who fought in the Revolutionary War.
For those staying in larger cities, Davidson can easily be a day trip or even a weekend getaway. The town is only about 30 minutes away from Charlotte by car, and there are also multiple public transit options to Davidson through the Charlotte Area Transit System. Tourists to Davidson should be aware that while the weather of North Carolina does vary depending on where in the state you are, the worst time to visit North Carolina is during "pollening" season, which is usually peaks between late March and early April.
Davidson has walkable streets with shops and boutiques
Regardless of whether you're a permanent resident or a tourist for the weekend, Davidson has a lot to offer. Visitors can stroll down South Main Street and stop into a variety of local businesses, like Main Street Books, a quaint book store that's been operating in Davidson since 1987. Walking along Main Street, visitors can stop by Davidson Provision Company, and outdoor apparel store where visitors can get some Davidson-branded merchandise. A little farther up the street is the Davidson Candle Company, a boutique candle company that even offers candle of the month subscription packages.
Davidson prides itself on creating a sense of community, and the town hosts events throughout the year. Some of the offerings include outdoor concerts in the summer and early fall, a holiday parade in the winter, and even a "Town Day" when residents can learn more about local organizations, small local businesses, and town initiatives. Davidson has a welcoming energy for both tourists and locals, and the website even features a new residents guide to help make recent transplants feel more at home.
A bustling food scene with nationally recognized restaurants
North Carolina is well-known for its food scene — from Calabash, the world's most famous seafood town serving fresh catches, to Winston-Salem, a town with the oldest bakery in America that offers timeless sweets. Foodies will be happy to learn that Davidson has a variety of restaurants and eateries that make it a good spot for dining out.
Visitors to Davidson should definitely stop at Kindred, an upscale American restaurant that was featured on The New York Times' top restaurants list in 2021. For visitors who want something a little more low-key but just as delicious, milkbread is a casual restaurant from the same team as Kindred where diners can get fried chicken sandwiches, hearty salads, and even seasonal donuts. Another must-try is the Brick House Tavern, a restaurant housed in a repurposed cotton mill from the 1890s.
Davidson's restaurant scene also includes a variety of international options. Masala Mastee, for example, is an Indian restaurant serving authentic tandoor-cooked cuisine; then there's Sabor Latin Street Grill, a casual local chain serving street food from a variety of Latin American countries; and be sure to stop by Sabi, an Asian bistro serving sushi, ramen, stir-fry, and more.