Between Milwaukee And Sheboygan Is Wisconsin's Quiet Beach Town With Shops, Cafes, And A Cute Dutch Windmill

Lake Michigan is home to many beach towns and coastal enclaves. Spanning four states, making your way through all of its most must-visit lakeside spots could take years. But that doesn't mean you should skip the quieter, lesser-known destinations in search of the big hitters. More often than not, the quiet hidden gems become fast favorites. For instance, places like Cedar Grove, a quaint town you'll find sandwiched between Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

Cedar Grove is the perfect example of somewhere you shouldn't skip on your way to the bigger cities. Beaches are quiet and clean, with endless dunes and plenty of shoreline to explore. Beyond the beach, you'll find cozy cafes, scenic hiking trails, and plenty of shops to pick up a local souvenir. Not to mention, it's home to a cute Dutch windmill.

The quiet beachy feel will make you feel like you're a long way from big city life; however, that's not the case, and travel here is a breeze. The closest airport is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, just under an hour's drive south, offering frequent connections to major U.S. cities. International travelers can also fly into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, just under two hours away by car. From either airport, renting a car is the most convenient way to reach Cedar Grove and explore the surrounding area.