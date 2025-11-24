Between Milwaukee And Sheboygan Is Wisconsin's Quiet Beach Town With Shops, Cafes, And A Cute Dutch Windmill
Lake Michigan is home to many beach towns and coastal enclaves. Spanning four states, making your way through all of its most must-visit lakeside spots could take years. But that doesn't mean you should skip the quieter, lesser-known destinations in search of the big hitters. More often than not, the quiet hidden gems become fast favorites. For instance, places like Cedar Grove, a quaint town you'll find sandwiched between Milwaukee and Sheboygan.
Cedar Grove is the perfect example of somewhere you shouldn't skip on your way to the bigger cities. Beaches are quiet and clean, with endless dunes and plenty of shoreline to explore. Beyond the beach, you'll find cozy cafes, scenic hiking trails, and plenty of shops to pick up a local souvenir. Not to mention, it's home to a cute Dutch windmill.
The quiet beachy feel will make you feel like you're a long way from big city life; however, that's not the case, and travel here is a breeze. The closest airport is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, just under an hour's drive south, offering frequent connections to major U.S. cities. International travelers can also fly into Chicago O'Hare International Airport, just under two hours away by car. From either airport, renting a car is the most convenient way to reach Cedar Grove and explore the surrounding area.
Cedar Grove's Dutch Windmill and its history
Stumbling upon a Dutch windmill anywhere outside of the Netherlands always feels like a special treat, but finding one deep in the Midwest feels even more unique. The windmill is deeply rooted in Cedar Grove's history, and the settlement of Dutch immigrants to the area in 1847. The windmill itself was built in 1968, and is a replica of windmills you would find in Dutch cities and towns.
It was erected as a tourist attraction, but also to acknowledge the local heritage. The windmill is called De Vischt (which means "The Fish"). This is a reference to the early settlers from the Province of Zeeland who were fishermen at nearby Amsterdam Beach.
As part of celebrating this heritage, the town hosts an annual Holland Festival in July. First taking place in 1947, this has grown into an ever-popular event where people come to celebrate with craft fairs, car shows, 10K runs, food, and parades. It's an alcohol-free festival, so it truly is a family affair, suitable for kids of all ages. The Dutch windmill in Fulton, Illinois — another state with access to Lake Michigan — is also worth visiting.
Beach activities and shopping in Cedar Grove
After exploring and learning about the town's Dutch heritage, you might forget where you are. But as you head to the shoreline, the vastness of Lake Michigan will recenter you. Enjoy a relaxing beach stroll at the Amsterdam Dunes Preservation Area, taking in the views out to Lake Michigan. For improving the step count, the surrounding area has many hiking trails to explore, including parts of the Sheboygan Interurban Trail.
And there's more than just the outdoors to explore in Cedar Grove. If you love a bargain, no spot is perfect without a great charity shop, and at Cedar Grove's Good As New, you'll feel like you've struck gold. Pick up anything from home accessories, festive decorations, or maybe even a full new outfit. After a busy shopping day, rest your feet and refuel at Ugly Mugs, a nearby cafe with seasonal drinks, bagels, and all kinds of sandwiches. You can even pick up some dinner next door at Bada Bing Pizza.
Cedar Grove might not be somewhere you've heard of before, and it's somewhere that you may accidentally miss on your way to Milwaukee and Sheboygan. But for a quieter beachfront spot and some fascinating Dutch history, it's a destination you won't want to skip again. And if you enjoy the quiet, lesser-known spots, head just over an hour west to Beaver Dam, a lakeside city with outdoor thrills and artsy charm.