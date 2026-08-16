4 Disadvantages Of Staying In A Brand-New Hotel Or Resort

With so many red flags to look out for when booking a hotel or resort, actually finding a room at a brand-new one may seem like hitting the jackpot. The newly opened ones, after all, offer cheaper rates and tend to be more generous with room upgrades, not to mention brand-new mattresses and never-before-used gym equipment at your disposal. There seems to be no shortage of options: according to Lodging Econometrics' U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report, the U.S. welcomed 126 new hotels in the first quarter of 2026 alone, with 556 others to follow by the year's end.

Don't immediately assume a new hotel can do no wrong, however, as not everything is rosy and ready when a property first opens its doors. Hotel operations should flow like a well-oiled machine, and newly opened ones understandably need some time to find their footing. Overlooked details, understaffing, or overpromising on targets are some of the common culprits that can sour the expected luxurious, relaxing hotel or resort experience.

Not every guest minds the gamble. Some are simply happy to take a spin on the novelty of a new space, while others can be sticklers for the tiny details. As general manager of the Italian five-star hotel, Hotel Vilòn, Giorgia Tozzi told The Points Guy: "I doubt any hotel that opens from Day One is perfect." So, keep your expectations in check — here are the disadvantages worth weighing before booking a brand-new hotel or resort.