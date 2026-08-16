4 Disadvantages Of Staying In A Brand-New Hotel Or Resort
With so many red flags to look out for when booking a hotel or resort, actually finding a room at a brand-new one may seem like hitting the jackpot. The newly opened ones, after all, offer cheaper rates and tend to be more generous with room upgrades, not to mention brand-new mattresses and never-before-used gym equipment at your disposal. There seems to be no shortage of options: according to Lodging Econometrics' U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report, the U.S. welcomed 126 new hotels in the first quarter of 2026 alone, with 556 others to follow by the year's end.
Don't immediately assume a new hotel can do no wrong, however, as not everything is rosy and ready when a property first opens its doors. Hotel operations should flow like a well-oiled machine, and newly opened ones understandably need some time to find their footing. Overlooked details, understaffing, or overpromising on targets are some of the common culprits that can sour the expected luxurious, relaxing hotel or resort experience.
Not every guest minds the gamble. Some are simply happy to take a spin on the novelty of a new space, while others can be sticklers for the tiny details. As general manager of the Italian five-star hotel, Hotel Vilòn, Giorgia Tozzi told The Points Guy: "I doubt any hotel that opens from Day One is perfect." So, keep your expectations in check — here are the disadvantages worth weighing before booking a brand-new hotel or resort.
Opening dates could be pushed back
Opening a hotel or resort has a lot of moving parts, and sometimes, those parts fail to align in time to honor that grand opening date. This pushback usually stems from a number of issues ranging from operational delays to highly optimistic target dates and staff shortages, among others. This uncertainty puts early bookings at a disadvantage — there are no guarantees that the establishment actually opens on time.
Sure, you can roll the dice and book a new property early on — but extra preparations pay off in spades. Call the hotel or resort directly to anticipate any possible delays and how they could affect your stay. New hotels and resorts also make a strong case for booking directly through the property's own site rather than a third party: it's not just a trick to score extra perks at check-in, but gives the establishment a direct line to you in case they can't open in time.
So, what happens if the opening gets pushed back? The hotel or resort will likely offer alternative solutions: arranging for another hotel, refunding your booking outright, or converting your cancelled stay into points if you're a loyalty member. To be sure that your vacation doesn't get derailed by a delayed hotel opening, have a fully refundable back-up booking lined up, just in case.
You'll be on the receiving end of its operational hiccups
Early birds don't always catch the worm — unless the worm you're referring to is last-minute construction noise, shoddy room finishes, or wonky bathroom fixtures. New hospitality properties are bound to have hiccups, and early guests are likely to be the ones to catch them firsthand.
While they may look shiny and put together on the surface, cosmetic touches are often overlooked in the opening rush. Some guests catch workers doing paint touch-ups or pool drainage mid-stay, as YouTuber Stella in Paradise experienced at a newly opened resort. Others deal with basics that simply don't work yet, such as faulty air-conditioning, hot-and-cold water issues, missing hardware, and electricity problems. For some, even the road to get there can be rocky, quite literally: one Redditor recounted staying at a new resort with unpaved dirt roads and a bridge that wasn't quite finished yet.
A willingness to overlook these opening snafus can work in a guest's favor — think room upgrades, freebies, and even hotel vouchers as their way of saying thanks for your patience. Booking during a property's debut period also means more affordable room rates, with some hotels offering introductory pricing and throwing in free memberships or discounts on top of it.
Expect less-than-stellar service
Guests who find hotels a better choice over Airbnbs are after one thing above all: service. They're not wrong — from cleaning rooms to booking dinner reservations to delivering room service, hotel staff can be counted on to anticipate a guest's needs throughout the stay. When it comes to newly opened hotels or resorts, that level of service may still be a work in progress — to the paying guest's detriment, of course.
The management, front desk staff, concierges, and housekeeping personnel may all still be in training, familiarizing themselves with the rhythm of a property that hasn't fully found its workflow. With everyone on equal footing, expect some rocky service during a grace period, which can last one to three months. These missteps may not faze more easygoing travelers, but anyone booking a brand-new property banking on polished, flawless service should adjust their expectations.
While poolside towel service may run slower than usual, or a concierge may fumble your reservation with a new check-in system, that understaffed or in-training team could turn out to be a polished unit in the coming months, so it's best to get on the good side of the hotel staff with some respect and understanding.
Hotel amenities may be out of commission
A resort getaway or hotel staycation isn't complete without the trimmings — and swimming pools, spa and fitness centers, members' clubs, and on-site restaurants usually top that list. Unfortunately, those pining for that refreshing dip in the pool or soothing massage are at a disadvantage when checking into a newly opened property, especially when its opening is marred by regulatory holdups, unissued permits, or equipment that simply hasn't arrived in time.
Meanwhile, on-site dining faces the same challenges. Kitchen and wait staff need time to streamline their workflow, which can lead to mixed-up orders or slow service. Supply disruptions, contractor disputes, and health permit delays can also push hotel restaurant openings back, leaving guests to rely on room service or off-property dining options instead.
One Redditor candidly commented that even after opening day, a hotel's building and amenities such as the spa, gym, tennis courts, or restaurants could still be a work in progress. However, a 2018 Cornell Center for Hospitality Research study (pdf) found that guests routinely overpredict their use of amenities like fitness centers or pools, so a hotel team scrambling to iron out a guest's accommodations before amenities may actually have their priorities in the right place.