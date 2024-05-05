The Gross Reason To Avoid Brushing Your Teeth On A Plane

Nobody's breath is pleasant after a day of layovers and airport security lines. Throw in a few coffees, a stop at the airport lounge, and a handful of fast food meals on the go, multiply the whole thing by a redeye, and it's pretty clear why anyone would want to hit the airport lavatory with a toothbrush before landing. But that doesn't mean it's a good idea — in fact, mile-high dental hygiene may be anything but safe if it means brushing teeth with airplane lavatory water. That's because the water that comes from the lavatory tap isn't filtered or fit for human consumption, according to a 2019 study ranking several regional and major airlines on onboard water safety.

Cosponsored by Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center at CUNY and DietDetective.com, the study ranked airlines based on adherence to the federal Aircraft Drinking Water Rule (ADWR). The shocking results included far too many samples that tested positive for E. Coli and Coliform. The top-rated major airlines came in at a 3.3 on a 0 to 5 safety scale, with Spirit and JetBlue tied at 1, coming in last.

The study's authors ultimately concluded that airline passengers should avoid drinking coffee, tea, or any unsealed water while onboard an airplane. They even recommended against using airline lavatory water to wash hands, instead opting for hand sanitizer. And with water that sketchy, the last thing anyone should be doing on a plane is using it to brush their teeth with airplane water.

