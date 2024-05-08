Wash A Dish In Your Hotel Room Hassle-Free With Samantha Brown's Hack

One of the commenters on Samantha Brown's Instagram video noted that instead of a plastic container, you could also store the pieces of sponge in a bag — add it to the reasons that you should always pack a Ziploc bag with you when you travel. Brown also noted in the comments that since the liquid soap has dried and been absorbed into the sponge, that it doesn't count as a liquid when you take it through TSA — score!

You might be wondering why you'd travel with dishes. If you're like Brown, you might prefer to bring your own tea or coffee cup. Plus, if you're trying to be eco-friendly, you may be on vacation with your own travel cup or reusable water bottle. And if you're traveling with the family, you may have sippy cups and baby bottles to deal with. Instead of having to bring a stack of cups for your kids or refilling your cup without cleaning it first (who wants to drink their coffee out of an unwashed mug?), now you can easily wash them out in the bathroom sink in your hotel room.