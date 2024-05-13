This Mesmerizing Greek Island Is A Little-Known Paradise With Secluded Beaches

A vacation in Greece sounds like pure bliss, doesn't it? Incredible food like souvlaki and baklava with some dolmades on the side, warm and sunny beaches, and incredible history all around you. If you visit one of the more popular and overcrowded Greek islands like Santorini or Mykonos, however, you'll have to add crowds to the list of your experiences. If you have some time and you're willing to take a ferry ride, you could experience some of the wonders of this incredible country without constantly bumping into people the way you might in Athens. Located 147 nautical miles from that famous city is the island of Astypalaia (sometimes written Astypalea). Set in the Dodecanese part of Greece, Astypalaia looks like two islands attached by a land bridge that is under 330 feet wide. The east side is Exo Nisi, the west side is Mesa Nisi, and it is all astonishingly beautiful.

This is a quiet island as the ferry takes around nine hours from Athens' Piraeus port, but it's worth it. You can easily rent a car (note that many have a manual transmission) at the main port on Astypalaia or use the public bus system to tour the villages of the island and its pristine beaches. It's the perfect trip all year, with highs in the low 60s in the winter and the low 80s in the summer. Here's what you need to know about the island, what to see and do, and most importantly, the beaches.