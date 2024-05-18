The One Thing Rick Steves Says To Be Cautious Of When Flying Europe's Budget Airlines

Rick Steves has become synonymous with supplying top travel tips, especially for those hoping to plan a successful vacation in Europe. His treasure trove of tips ranges from avoiding getting pickpocketed to getting the most out of museum visits to even properly doing laundry in your hotel. And as far as flights go, he advocates the use of budget airlines to reduce travel expenses, but not without issuing a warning about their inflexible nature — no refunds, no changes, no exceptions.

Despite his travel empire raking in $120 million annually, you won't catch him lounging in first or business class. He's content with flying in coach, with his decades of exploring Europe making him grow to appreciate the back of the plane like the rest of us. "It never occurred to me that I'm suffering," he told The Washington Post. "As long as I've got an aisle and a seat that reclines, I'm happy." But despite being frugal in the air, he's candid about the pitfalls of low-cost flying. He said that if you book budget carriers, disruptions and operational hiccups are not a rarity.

"Many airlines take only online bookings, so it can be hard to reach a customer service representative if problems arise," he noted on his blog. And the worst part? If it's not you canceling the flight — the airline might. "It's not uncommon for budget carriers to unexpectedly go out of business or cancel a slow-selling route — leaving you scrambling to find an alternative," he warned.

