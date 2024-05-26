You Can Finally Camp Mosquito-Free Thanks To This TikToker's Simple Coffee Hack

Taking a break from civilization to go off the grid and camp at your favorite wilderness spots is practically doing yourself a favor. You get a much-needed break from the daily grind, but the tradeoff is you sort of have to volunteer yourself as an all-you-can-eat buffet for every biting insect within a 15-feet radius. If you situate your campsite near a body of water, you can probably expect mosquitoes to swarm you, which is the last thing you want to happen as these bloodsuckers are notorious for carrying diseases like dengue, malaria, and the Zika virus. Luckily, keeping them at bay doesn't require high-tech gadgets or toxic chemicals. Believe it or not, coffee — the same brew you enjoy each morning — could be your solution, at least according to a TikToker.

Advertisement

Who would have thought that ousting critters often involves using unconventional items? The secret to banishing wasps from your campsite is apparently a common pet product (spoiler alert: flea collars), and keeping insects far away can be as easy as using a pantry staple (the answer is vanilla). As for warding off mosquitoes, coffee grounds apparently make for potent weapons. TikTok user @ataboutface demonstrated in a video that burnt coffee grounds function as a natural deterrent. She noted that mosquitoes are repulsed by the smell of coffee (more on this later), so if you want to minimize the chances of mosquitoes congregating in your campsite, you simply have to sacrifice some of your favorite ground espresso.

Advertisement