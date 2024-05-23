The Luxury Hotel Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Stayed At On Their Romantic Lake Como Trip

Swiftie see, Swiftie do. With Taylor Swift reigning as the biggest pop star in the world, it's no shocker that everything she touches turns to gold. Those $695 Y2K denim shorts she rocked at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game? They sold out like hotcakes. The "New Heights" podcast cap she sported at Coachella? Gone in a flash. And let's be real, if every Swiftie had thousands of dollars just lying around, they'd be tripping over themselves to book that lavish Lake Como villa where Swift and Kelce cozied up after her Paris show. FYI, that Paris gig was one of the cheapest places to catch Swift abroad.

Swift and Kelce, affectionately dubbed TayVis by fans, jetted off for a dreamy vacation near the iconic Italian lake. Just weeks after their escapade at a little-known Bahamas island, the lovebirds upped the ante with a splurge-worthy stay at the sprawling Villa Sola Cabiati, sister property of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. When fans got wind of this, Islands' research discovered that Google searches for Lake Como skyrocketed by 140% within a week. And though they haven't exchanged vows yet, searches for "Lake Como wedding venue" spiked by 130%.

To be fair, it's quite fitting, considering Lake Como is a go-to celebrity honeymoon destination. Maybe these two were just practicing early? Whatever the case, fans were on a mission to uncover their hideaway, driving searches for "Taylor Travis Lake Como" up by a whopping 1,350%. Their detective work paid off, too, as searches for Villa Sola Cabiati saw a nice bump. Told you everything she touches turns to gold!

