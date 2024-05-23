Outdoor Lovers Can't Resist The Awe-Inspiring Views At West Virginia's Largest State Park

West Virginia is the kind of place that lands right in the laps of motorists driving through the country, commanding them to slow down and look around. The state is truly wild and wonderful with its sprawling mountains, quaint towns and numerous natural wonders. It's next to impossible to travel through the state and successfully block out that peaceful and easy feeling, so it is best to embrace it.

Enchanting parks are scattered throughout the state. That isn't an exaggeration; amazing parks are everywhere, a major reason why it is one of the most popular states for vacationing. One truly spectacular park is Watoga State Park, whose name is derived from the Cherokee term for "starry waters." Watoga State Park's enchantingly beautiful 10,100 acres are truly paradise. The fresh, clean air, paired with the endless opportunities for adventure, prove that West Virginia really does have some of the best parks in America. The views are, of course, breathtaking, no matter what part of the park you explore.