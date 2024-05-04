This Amazing App Is A Game-Changer For Nervous Flyers Who Hate Turbulence
While frustrating mishaps can occur during flights, passengers can usually find a solution for each problem. You can calmly talk to the parent if a kid kicks your airplane seat. Or, if motion sickness worries you, carefully choose your spot. Do you dread turbulence? You can try numerous remedies to reduce your anxiety, including an app called Flying Calmly.
Turbulence – characterized by unsteady airflow — often triggers a feeling of uncertainty in passengers. Flight attendant Heather Poole explained to National Geographic, "That's what the fear is about, mostly, the lack of a sense of control." But grasping the ins and outs of in-flight turbulence could help flyers feel more in control. Flight attendant Laura Nottingham told BuzzFeed, "First and foremost, understand that the airplane is designed to fly through turbulence. Nothing is wrong with the aircraft. Pilots are highly trained professionals and know how to expertly handle turbulence."
Poole advised passengers to familiarize themselves with turbulence and weather conditions to stay calm during bumpy flights. That's where Flying Calmly comes in. If airplane turbulence winds you up, this free, user-friendly fear of flying app may give you some peace of mind.
How fear of flying apps like Flying Calmly work
The Flying Calmly app (compatible with Apple products) uses weather data to keep passengers informed about in-flight turbulence trends. To access this information, you'll just need to enter your flight date and number. A graph of your flight will show the probability and anticipated intensity of turbulence. Travelers can also plug in flight details ahead of time and receive an up-to-date report before takeoff. The app works in airplane mode so that you can keep tabs on patterns during your flight.
Flying Calmly has garnered praise from its users. One reviewer wrote, "I love this app as it helps me relax before flying. Without it, I find it very difficult to fly and have severe anxiety." Someone else shared, "Great app! Makes me feel like I'm in just a little more control which is what everyone in this context wants!" Other users complimented the app's highly accurate reporting.
Like Flying Calmly, Turbulence Forecast is a popular app for nervous flyers. It displays a detailed map and provides insight into your flight's turbulence patterns. Additionally, users can obtain customized forecasts from subject-matter experts. A frequent flier gushed, "This app helps reduce the anxiety because I can prepare for what we are flight into/through. I have also used the custom, detailed forecasts for international travel. Totally worth it if you're like me and benefit from knowing if you're flying into forecasted turbulence or going to have a smooth flight."
Other tips for easing turbulence anxiety
Aside from these specialized airplane apps, passengers can ease their turbulence anxiety in various simple, practical ways. Talking to The New York Times about this topic, psychiatrist Uma Naidoo recommended deep breathing to calm the nervous system. Try a helpful technique like repetitive 4-4-8 breathing — a four-count inhale followed by a four-count hold and eight-count release. Naidoo also noted, "Staying hydrated, perhaps skipping the coffee or wine on the plane, can help create a sense of calm."
If turbulence nerves overcome you, reach out to a flight attendant. Don't worry — this isn't one of those things flight attendants want you to stop doing. Numerous flight crew members (via BuzzFeed) described how they can help support concerned flyers. Flight attendant Kim Howard shared, "I ask their seat number and will reassure them before takeoff and check on them throughout the flight." Flight attendant Doménica Jiménez explained, "If we notice a passenger is really nervous about their journey in the skies, and they're seated toward the back, we offer to re-accommodate them to another part of the aircraft where the turbulence may feel lighter, like the front of the aircraft or near the wings." Whether talking to a flight attendant, using a turbulence forecasting app, or taking some deep breaths, remember that your flight is just a bump in the sky.