This Amazing App Is A Game-Changer For Nervous Flyers Who Hate Turbulence

While frustrating mishaps can occur during flights, passengers can usually find a solution for each problem. You can calmly talk to the parent if a kid kicks your airplane seat. Or, if motion sickness worries you, carefully choose your spot. Do you dread turbulence? You can try numerous remedies to reduce your anxiety, including an app called Flying Calmly.

Turbulence – characterized by unsteady airflow — often triggers a feeling of uncertainty in passengers. Flight attendant Heather Poole explained to National Geographic, "That's what the fear is about, mostly, the lack of a sense of control." But grasping the ins and outs of in-flight turbulence could help flyers feel more in control. Flight attendant Laura Nottingham told BuzzFeed, "First and foremost, understand that the airplane is designed to fly through turbulence. Nothing is wrong with the aircraft. Pilots are highly trained professionals and know how to expertly handle turbulence."

Poole advised passengers to familiarize themselves with turbulence and weather conditions to stay calm during bumpy flights. That's where Flying Calmly comes in. If airplane turbulence winds you up, this free, user-friendly fear of flying app may give you some peace of mind.

