Your Camping Canopy Will Be Fully Rainproof With This Nifty Pool Noodle Trick
There's nothing like an unexpected downpour to turn a relaxing camping trip into a muddy social experiment fit for cringe reality TV, forcing campers to huddle up inside their tents where dampness and humidity quickly make things miserable. A sturdy camping canopy can give you and your crew a dry space to hang out while the rain pours down or even serve as an extra layer of protection when popped up over your dome tent. But when the rain begins to really come down, it will eventually begin to pool in your canopy, causing the cover to sag or even leak. And as the water really starts to pool, it can end up bending the supports or causing your canopy to buckle altogether.
Fortunately, the TikTok account @outdoorsycaroline has a brilliant solution: Using pool noodles to prop up the weak spots so water runs off the top of your tarp instead of pooling. This will prevent the canopy from sagging or leaking. Easily one of the 20th century's great inventions, these foamy and functional pool toys can be picked up at just about any discount or dollar store during the summer months for less than the price of a soft drink. They're also now a must-have addition to your essential camping gear.
How to use a pool noodle to rain-proof a tent canopy
When rain is forecast, you'll want to start by setting up your tent on top of a tarp — but do it carefully since incorrect tarp layering can cause water to pool underneath your tent and flood. Follow YouTuber Mike Willey's directions for laying your tarp down by folding the tarp edges inward once you've placed the tent on top before staking it.
Once that's done, it's time to bust out the pool noodles. Take a moment to scan your tent for saggy spots, identifying any areas where rain tends to collect. For each problem area, simply slide in a pool noodle to flatten out the surface so that rain glides smoothly down the slope rather than pooling in little puddles. The long, flexible quality of the pool noodle makes it easy to twist and shape your noodle anywhere you need it.
After you have finished reinforcing your camping canopy, there are a few more handy uses for pool noodles around your campsite. Thanks to their brilliant color and soft, foamy composition, pool noodles make an excellent addition to your tent lines to help prevent folks from tripping over them — a must-have safety tip that's especially helpful when you've got little ones in your crew. And if you're feeling really crafty, you can use pool noodles and five-gallon buckets to create a functional camping toilet. And the best part? Your campsite will stay rain-free while you're using it.