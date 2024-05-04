The Unsettling Reason It Really Is Best To Wear Sunscreen While Traveling By Plane

From ignoring liquid rules to leaving headphones at home, there are tons of rookie mistakes first-time fliers should try to avoid. Then, there are less obvious mistakes that might even be overlooked by the most seasoned travelers. One such blunder is not wearing sunscreen, and the reason may surprise you.

According to research by Mirce Akademy (via Iris Publishers), UV radiation is twice as strong at 30,000 feet (standard altitude of commercial airplanes) than on the ground. In other words, your skin may be more vulnerable to sun damage during a flight. Yup, the window seat on a plane isn't as great as you think. As it turns out, airplane windshields do not provide full protection from UVA rays. More so, past research points to a shocking similarity between tanning beds and cockpits. Long story short: Protect your skin with sunscreen when flying. As you've probably guessed, close that window seat shade when you can, too.