This Unique National Park Is One Of Arizona's Most Stunning Lesser-Known Gems
The Grand Canyon is a quintessential Arizona destination. However, three hours away is Petrified Forest National Park, a lesser-known spot that is just as spectacular. Located in northern Arizona, it's considered the least visited national park in the state. According to the National Park Service (NPS), Petrified Forest National Park sees around 645,000 visitors annually. In comparison, the Grand Canyon received (via NPS) nearly 5 million visitors in 2023. But don't let these numbers fool you; Petrified Forest National Park should not be missed. With over 200,000 acres, the park is a utopia for both nature and history enthusiasts.
As its name suggests, Petrified Forest National Park is known for its petrified wood, which can best be described as fossilized quartz-like wood that is millions of years old. The park is also part of the Painted Desert, an area filled with colorful hills and vivid flat landforms called mesas. Moreover, Petrified Forest National Park was once home to dinosaurs, and their fossils are on view at the Painted Desert Visitor Center's Museum Demonstration Lab. At the time of this writing, it's open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Visitors will also be surprised to find remnants of Route 66, once considered one of the most stunning and storied routes for a U.S. road trip. Nevertheless, this is just the beginning of the activities and sites at Petrified Forest National Park.
What else is there to do at Petrified Forest National Park?
@togethertowhereve
Don't miss these highlights at Petrified National Forest! #petrifiednationalforest #petrifiednationalpark #usnationalpark #usroadtrips #arizonanationalpark #npsoftiktok #traveltiktok #familytraveldestination♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
Arizona is a state that's actually a hiker's paradise, and hiking adventures await at Petrified Forest National Park. The Blue Mesa Trail is only 1 mile long and allows visitors to explore the other-worldly painted desert landscape. Reviewers on AllTrails note that the hike is effortless to complete. There is also the Puerco Pueblo Trail. The brief hike leads visitors to what remains of what was once home to the indigenous Puebloan people. The site, which dates back to the 1200s, also has petroglyphs.
Want to see the famous petrified wood? Then the Crystal Forest Trail is for you. Like the Blue Mesa Trail, this hike is paved and short (0.75 miles). Also, visitors to the park should not leave without stopping at the Painted Desert Inn National Historic Landmark (a 1920s-era building) and the Rainbow Forest Museum. The former has monthly cultural demonstrations hosted by locals. These vary but can involve everything from jewelry making to weaving.
The Rainbow Forest Museum has several animal skeletons on display and marks the beginning of the 2-mile Agate House Trail. Agate House is a structure modeled after a Puebloan home made from petrified wood. Keep in mind that camping is allowed at the park but is relegated to the Petrified Forest National Wilderness Area that you have to hike to. If you decide to camp, you need a backpacking wilderness permit. They are free and available at the Painted Desert Visitor Center and the Rainbow Forest Museum.
Things to know before you go to Petrified Forest National Park
Petrified Forest National Park, the Painted Desert Visitor Center, and the Rainbow Forest Museum are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the Painted Desert Inn National Historic Landmark is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission to the park ranges from $15-$25. Note that the park has two entrances: westbound and eastbound. The Painted Desert Visitor Center, partially designed by iconic architect Richard Neutra, features a gas station and diner for travelers.
Are you planning to bring your furry friend? Petrified Forest National Park is dog friendly, but they must be leashed. You can head to the Painted Desert Visitor Center or the Rainbow Forest Museum to opt into the Bark Ranger program to get treats for your fur baby. If you're overwhelmed with all there is to do at the park, guided tours are available from the Petrified Forest Field Institute.
Tours vary in price and activities but generally focus on history and hiking. For example, the Insider's Tour is $69 per person, while the Ancient Wonder's Tour is $89. You can book a tour by contacting the Petrified Forest Field Institute online. With that in mind, this beautiful, unsuspecting national park is considered dangerous, but not for the reason you might think. Legend has it that you'll be cursed if you take petrified wood from the park (which is also illegal). Refrain from doing this in the park's best interest — and your own.