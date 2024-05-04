This Unique National Park Is One Of Arizona's Most Stunning Lesser-Known Gems

The Grand Canyon is a quintessential Arizona destination. However, three hours away is Petrified Forest National Park, a lesser-known spot that is just as spectacular. Located in northern Arizona, it's considered the least visited national park in the state. According to the National Park Service (NPS), Petrified Forest National Park sees around 645,000 visitors annually. In comparison, the Grand Canyon received (via NPS) nearly 5 million visitors in 2023. But don't let these numbers fool you; Petrified Forest National Park should not be missed. With over 200,000 acres, the park is a utopia for both nature and history enthusiasts.

As its name suggests, Petrified Forest National Park is known for its petrified wood, which can best be described as fossilized quartz-like wood that is millions of years old. The park is also part of the Painted Desert, an area filled with colorful hills and vivid flat landforms called mesas. Moreover, Petrified Forest National Park was once home to dinosaurs, and their fossils are on view at the Painted Desert Visitor Center's Museum Demonstration Lab. At the time of this writing, it's open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Visitors will also be surprised to find remnants of Route 66, once considered one of the most stunning and storied routes for a U.S. road trip. Nevertheless, this is just the beginning of the activities and sites at Petrified Forest National Park.

