This Underrated Island In The Bahamas Has Pristine Beauty And Secluded Beaches

When you want to get away from it all, you might visit a quiet town or an underrated state park like Florida's paradise, Rainbow Springs. It's harder to do if you're looking for a tropical island to visit, because you're unlikely to be the only person to have that idea. However, there is an absolutely unspoiled gem of an island in the Bahamas that doesn't get many visitors. This island is called Mayaguana, which has fewer than 400 residents. It's pristine and very quiet... in fact, when you visit one of the stretches of sand along the coast, you might not see anyone at all. Once occupied by the Lycayans who were forcibly taken to Hispaniola by the Spanish in the 16th century, it was only used by pirates for a while. Later, in the early 19th century, it was repopulated by people from nearby Turks and Caicos.

Mayaguana, the least-visited island in the Bahamas, is a mere six miles at its widest point, and 24 miles long. There are only three villages (Abraham's Bay, Pirate's Well, and Betsy Bay), and one lovely resort called Baycaner Beach Resort at Pirate's Well, with rooms starting at $155 a night. You can snorkel or dive to your heart's content, see a little creature called Bahamian Hutia, which everyone thought was extinct until the 1960s, or just bathe in the relaxation. Here's all the info you need to visit Mayaguana and indulge in absolute peace and quiet.