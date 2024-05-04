This Underrated Island In The Bahamas Has Pristine Beauty And Secluded Beaches
When you want to get away from it all, you might visit a quiet town or an underrated state park like Florida's paradise, Rainbow Springs. It's harder to do if you're looking for a tropical island to visit, because you're unlikely to be the only person to have that idea. However, there is an absolutely unspoiled gem of an island in the Bahamas that doesn't get many visitors. This island is called Mayaguana, which has fewer than 400 residents. It's pristine and very quiet... in fact, when you visit one of the stretches of sand along the coast, you might not see anyone at all. Once occupied by the Lycayans who were forcibly taken to Hispaniola by the Spanish in the 16th century, it was only used by pirates for a while. Later, in the early 19th century, it was repopulated by people from nearby Turks and Caicos.
Mayaguana, the least-visited island in the Bahamas, is a mere six miles at its widest point, and 24 miles long. There are only three villages (Abraham's Bay, Pirate's Well, and Betsy Bay), and one lovely resort called Baycaner Beach Resort at Pirate's Well, with rooms starting at $155 a night. You can snorkel or dive to your heart's content, see a little creature called Bahamian Hutia, which everyone thought was extinct until the 1960s, or just bathe in the relaxation. Here's all the info you need to visit Mayaguana and indulge in absolute peace and quiet.
Things to do by the sea in Mayaguana
The temperature can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, and the winter is warm as well, so water sports are the thing to do. You have to get in some snorkeling in this incredibly clear water, where you might spot starfish and sand dollars, as well as plenty of tropical fish. The calm water makes it great for kids and new swimmers, and you can rent snorkeling equipment from Baycaner Beach Resort for $150 a day. If you dive, your hotel or the resort can help with tanks and weights, but bring your own gear. The beaches have plenty of shade trees if you get too hot and need a break from the sea. You can also rent canoes for around $25 at the resort or set up a tour of the island. For something a bit more chill, just wander the beaches to find some lovely shells.
Mayaguana is also big for fly fishing. You can attempt to catch a bonefish, a permit, or a tarpon, and they'll give you a run for your money. The tarpon can get up to 200 pounds! Lure fishing can get you barracuda, jacks, and more, or you can even attempt spearfishing. Don't forget to bring your reef-safe sunscreen and remember these tips to snorkel safely around the reefs to preserve their beauty.
Getting to Mayaguana and what to do on land
A place this quiet isn't served by every airline. Bahamasair has three flights a week that take about 1.5 hours from Nassau. Alternately, if you're really not pressed for time, you can take the Lady Mathilda, which is the mailboat that brings in everything the island needs. It runs infrequently and takes two days, so maybe save that as an emergency option. Alternatively, you can come in on a private boat or private plane. Bring cash as there are no banks or ATMs on the island.
Take some time to explore the quiet villages and meet the locals. Your hotel can set up tours for you, or you can wander to see where pirates used to roam, water wells, and a former military base from the mid-20th century. You can try your hand at grabbing land crabs, or try them in soup or with rice or grits at one of the restaurants. Conch is also big on the island in fritter form or chowder.
There are some fascinating animals to spot on Mayaguana, like the Bahamian hutia we mentioned, which is a tiny mammal that kind of looks like a fuzzy rat/guinea pig hybrid. There are also nesting sea turtles on the eastern side, and some iguanas, and over 100 species of birds like the brown booby, the Bahama woodstar hummingbird (above), terns, the Bahama parrot, flamingoes, and osprey. It's the perfect place for a solitary tropical adventure.