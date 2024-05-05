This Stunning Alaskan Island Is The Perfect Destination For Wilderness Lovers

Alaska has the most islands of any state in America. This cold-weather beauty is home to over 2,500 islands strewn across its shoreline and peninsulas. But the most strikingly remote of them all? Unimak Island. The largest of the Aleutian Islands, Unimak Island is a string of islets that stretch from mainland Alaska out into the Pacific, over 1,100 miles long. Although there are countless tiny islets, there are only about 69 substantial islands in the Aleutians. In fact, Unimak is the very first island in the chain.

Originally inhabited by the Unangan First Nation, Unimak was later settled due to its abundance of salmon. The Sockeye Salmon Co. moved to False Pass in the early 20th century from the nearby Morzhovoi Bay. There is still a seafood processing plant on the island today. What draws in most visitors, aside from the intoxicating idea of visiting an uber-off-the-beaten-path destination, are its geographical features, like snow-covered volcanoes and dense wildlife. The island's biodiversity is impressive, with salmon streams, bald eagles, and whales, just to name a small portion of the animals you might see.

You'll find the windswept village of False Pass, the only settlement on the island, clinging to rocky shores and other scenic vistas of isolation. Just some of the epic landscapes you can expect include killer whales swimming in pristine bays and capes, smoke rolling out of volcanoes that punctuate the skyline and abandoned buildings situated along the coast.

