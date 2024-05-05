Hike Through A Whimsical Forest At This Hidden Gem Paradise In Chile
Have you ever imagined hiking through a magical forest and up to a volcano or through the greenery to a beautiful waterfall? If you visit Chile, there is an incredible place where you can do just that. Set right in the middle of the country in the Andes mountain range sits Villarrica National Park. It was designated as a national park in 1940, and it covers grasslands, enchanting forests full of Araucaria, aka monkey puzzle trees, and Lenga trees in the lower areas, and, of course, mountains. Three of those mountains are volcanoes. Inside the park are Quetrupillán, which is 7,743 feet high, the side of Lanín (which has its peak across the border in Argentina), and the jewel in the park's crown, the 9340.5-foot Volcán Villarrica, the most active volcano in Chile. The most recent eruptions happened in 1963, 1965, and as recently as 2015.
There are 17 marked trails in this incredible place of varying lengths and difficulties. One hike takes you through the lush forest to the Salto el León waterfall. Another takes you up to the caldera of Villarrica, where you can actually see boiling lava if the conditions are right. There is even a hot springs facility right in the park. Here's what you need to know about Chile's Villarrica National Park.
Hiking in Villarrica National Park
The entrance fee for Villarrica National Park is approximately 5,000 Chilean Pesos (around $5) for Chileans and 7,000 (around $7) for non-residents, and you'll need to pay in cash. If you're up for a challenging but unique experience, you can hike to the caldera of Volcán Villarrica. Check conditions before you go because parts may be closed due to volcanic activity. The best way to do this is to hire a guide because you'll require an ice axe, crampons, and a sled to get back down. Viator has a package for around $166 per person, which includes the entrance fee, transportation, guides, and equipment, as well as post-hike drinks. This is quite a climb, so make sure you know what to do if you experience altitude sickness on this hike. You'll even see boiling lava at the caldera before you sled back down the mountain to the forest.
Another you can't miss is Lion Jump or Salto el León waterfall (pic below). This easy hike is 0.5 miles out and back with a 137-foot elevation gain. The waterfall has a breathtaking cascade of over 300 feet down to the Palguín River. Another, longer hike of 14 miles out and back is the Sendero Estero Mocho, through the forest to a mountain lake with views of the volcano. Bring a tent and your safely packed camping gear to turn this 8.5-hour excursion into a two-day experience.
More hikes and other things to do
If you're up to it, the Los Volcanes Viewpoint trail is 3.1 miles out and back with a 1,387-foot elevation gain. It's usually not busy, and it takes you through the gorgeous Araucaria forest and features views of the Lanín, Villarrica, and Quetrupillán volcanoes and the Mocho-Choshuenco volcano complex. You can see some fascinating creatures on your hikes, like the Chilean tree iguana, Darwin's frog, peregrine falcon, puma, grey and red foxes, mountain monkeys, pudúes, coipos, quiques, and black-necked swans. Keep these safety tips in mind if you decide to hike solo.
One really unique experience is the Termas Geométricas hot springs complex in the park's forests. There are 17 pools with Japanese-style red wooden footbridges connecting them and a waterfall pool for a cold plunge. Then, you can grab drinks and snacks by a fire pit at the cafe. Just imagine soaking in the middle of fantastical greenery. There are even special pools for kids that are a bit cooler than the rest. It's pricey at about $45 per person, but absolutely worth it.
You can ride horses through the park and go mountain biking on the challenging Downhill Rukapillan bike trail on the volcano. You can even hit the slopes at the Pucón Ski Center on the side of Villarrica. The park is just over six miles from the charming town of Pucón, where you can stay and take day trips to the park.