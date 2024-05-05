Hike Through A Whimsical Forest At This Hidden Gem Paradise In Chile

Have you ever imagined hiking through a magical forest and up to a volcano or through the greenery to a beautiful waterfall? If you visit Chile, there is an incredible place where you can do just that. Set right in the middle of the country in the Andes mountain range sits Villarrica National Park. It was designated as a national park in 1940, and it covers grasslands, enchanting forests full of Araucaria, aka monkey puzzle trees, and Lenga trees in the lower areas, and, of course, mountains. Three of those mountains are volcanoes. Inside the park are Quetrupillán, which is 7,743 feet high, the side of Lanín (which has its peak across the border in Argentina), and the jewel in the park's crown, the 9340.5-foot Volcán Villarrica, the most active volcano in Chile. The most recent eruptions happened in 1963, 1965, and as recently as 2015.

Advertisement

There are 17 marked trails in this incredible place of varying lengths and difficulties. One hike takes you through the lush forest to the Salto el León waterfall. Another takes you up to the caldera of Villarrica, where you can actually see boiling lava if the conditions are right. There is even a hot springs facility right in the park. Here's what you need to know about Chile's Villarrica National Park.