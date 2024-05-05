This Airline Courtesy Is Actually A Disgusting Germ Factory

After a busy day spent rushing around amidst airport chaos and suffering through various torments like the airport security full-body scanner, it can be ever so lovely to finally find your seat and slump down into it with one of those cozy little courtesy pillows or blankets. But according to industry insiders, these seemingly innocuous airplane perks are the last thing you should be snuggling up to. While it's hardly a rookie flying mistake to accept a courtesy blanket or pillow, there is a decent chance you could risk getting a dose of someone else's germs when you do.

Advertisement

Speaking to Inside Edition, flight attendant Jamila Hardwick confessed that there's no guarantee the pillow or blanket you'll be handed on your next flight is clean and sanitary, which means that someone else's dreamy drool might be secretly lingering all over it. As Hardwick explained, "These get washed, but we are not so sure how great they are washed. Same for the pillow. They will take the lining off the pillow and give you a new one but you still have the pillow in there that's dirty."