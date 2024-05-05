Are Sand Fleas Dangerous? (And The Best Way To Avoid Them)

If you've been to the beach and stuck your hand in the wet sand near the shore, you've likely encountered wiggling sand fleas, also known as beach hoppers. Perhaps you or your little ones have even toyed with them while building sand castles or digging holes, an activity you think twice before doing. If you're unfamiliar with sand fleas, these tiny creatures have antennas, are dark in color, and feature eight legs. Interestingly, they are considered crustaceans and, for the most part, are harmless.

Nevertheless, like an average flea, they do jump. Sand fleas have also been known to bite, which can cause the skin to break into a rash. If this is the case, family physician Eric Ascher, D.O., told Prevention, "I always tell my patients after a bite, to make sure they clean the area with soap, water, and an over-the-counter antibacterial cream in an effort to prevent infection." To ease any pain, discomfort, or itchiness. Dr. Ascher also advised using aloe vera and an over-the-counter pain reliever. In short, ensure that you save room in your bag for a first-aid kid when you go to the beach.

Sand fleas are primarily nocturnal. Thus, to lessen your chances of being bitten, refrain from visiting the beach after the sun goes down or before it comes up. However, there's something else you should be aware of. A sand flea can also refer to a different critter that is not as innocuous: Tunga penetrans, a parasite.

