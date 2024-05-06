Is 'Clear' The Big Secret To Getting Through TSA As Fast As Possible?

You still have to remove your liquids and laptop as you get your luggage screened unless you also have TSA PreCheck. So, with the powers of a CLEAR Plus membership and a TSA PreCheck Known Traveler Number (KTN) combined, that could be the quickest way through security — CLEAR can help you skip waiting to get your ID checked (which you still have to do with PreCheck, though it's faster than the regular line) and PreCheck can help you skip some of the hassle at your baggage goes through security.

CLEAR has now expanded its service to include allowing people to sign up for or renew TSA PreCheck at some CLEAR locations without having to wait for or make an appointment. That should make it easier and quicker for you to get access to all the ways that you can fast-forward your airport security experience.

While there is a clear theoretical advantage to always being able to skip the ID line with CLEAR, some CLEAR members have complained about still encountering long lines. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Clear lines are longer than the regular lines, with correspondingly longer wait times. Why should I pay to wait longer to get through airport security? The value just isn't there any more." Another person wrote, "What's the point of having TSA with @Clear if the line is longer than without both."

