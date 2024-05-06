The Unexpected Item Many Frequent Travelers Swear By To Help Soothe Plane Anxiety

Air travel is so stressful and anxiety-inducing that it can transform even the most zen among us into a bundle of nerves. There's so much unpredictability, especially in the world's busiest airports, that some travelers won't even risk drowning out the noise with headphones. On TikTok, a video made rounds of a traveler who shared their worries about tragic airport announcements they might miss if they dared to slip on a pair. "Your flight has been canceled forever," they thought the announcement would say. And while the paranoia is relatable, there's a case to be made for headphones, particularly the noise-canceling ones. As it turns out, once you're actually on the plane, wearing them might help you tune down the anxiety.

Fear of flying is real, so much so that it wreaks havoc on the lives of about 20% of the population, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. What's more, psychologist Dr. Barbara Cox explained that it has physical and psychological manifestations, including stomach and chest pains and doom-filled thoughts. "This fear can stem from a fear of not feeling in control," she told Bustle.

Thankfully, airlines recognize this, and some of them have rolled out in-flight features to help passengers soothe their flying anxiety, including incorporating guided meditations in their respective entertainment systems. But in case your airline doesn't have one, you can take matters into your own hands — and ears — by sporting a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones to create your own little bubble.

