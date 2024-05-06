The Gorgeous Hawaiian Landmark Fans Of Jurassic Park Will Recognize

If you're really looking to live out your own "Jurassic Park" fantasies — minus the angry T. rexes and raptors, of course — book the "Jurassic Falls" helicopter tour with Island Helicopters; they even play the theme song from the movie as you fly in. Even if you're not a fan of the movies, a Hawaii helicopter tour plus a chance to hike next to a massive, remote waterfall — it's definitely worth adding to the list of the best things to do in Kauai.

The tour lasts 75-80 minutes, which includes about 25 minutes on the ground at the falls. One Yelp reviewer described it as, "Definitely an experience of a lifetime!" And one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "I cannot recommend the Jurassic Falls tour enough. This was easily the highlight of our time on Kauai and just gave us the full experience of the island."

The experience is, admittedly, on the pricier side — it costs $404 while the cost of their "Grand Skies" tour which takes you by the falls but without the landing is $250. But the extra $150 seemed to have been justified for plenty of customers; one person wrote on Tripadvisor, "The waterfall landing is completely worth the extra $, it is just amazing — something you will not understand until you experience [it] yourself!"

