America's Southernmost Town Is A Tropical Paradise Best Known For Its Beautiful Beaches

The southernmost town in the United States isn't in Florida or Texas. Instead, that distinction goes to Nā'ālehu on the Big Island of Hawaii, which is perfect for some unique beach experiences. Just under 60 miles from Kailua-Kona near the Kau coffee district, Nā'ālehu has only around 1,000 residents. It's known for its local art scene, relaxed pace, and, of course, its beaches. This is Hawaii, after all.

Advertisement

The name Nā'ālehu means "the volcanic ashes," and it was once a busy area in the late 19th century during the height of the sugar cane industry. There are plenty of relaxing activities and entertaining things to do on the Big Island, like wandering through the charming shops and restaurants in town or visiting the local farmer's market. It's open on Wednesdays from 8 am until 2 pm, and you can purchase arts and crafts from area creators, as well as fresh fruit and baked goods. Then there are the black and green sand beaches to explore, as well as the cliffs at the bottom of the island, the southernmost point in the entire country. Here's what you need to know before you visit Nā'ālehu.