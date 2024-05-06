This Western Airport Is The First In The US To Have TSA Self-Service Screenings

Going through TSA is one of the most daunting experiences whenever you fly. Apart from potentially facing the wrath of a TSA officer having a bad day, you have to brace yourself for queuing for what feels like an eternity and then perform a frantic unpacking of electronics and liquids — unless you were smart enough to have signed up for TSA PreCheck. You also have to keep yourself in check the entire time, since you might get flagged for doing an involuntary reflex. Fortunately, the TSA is trying to ease our collective pain with the introduction of the self-service screening system, trialing at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) since March 2024.

The self-service screening system is exactly what it sounds like — you go through the TSA security checkpoint without the usual verbal scolding for that laptop you forgot to take out of your bag. As of this writing, it's exclusive to LAS, but only because it houses the TSA's sole Innovation Center, which was erected in 2019 to function as a playground for new technologies. "The Innovation Checkpoint... is an exciting initiative that provides TSA with the unique opportunity to demonstrate multiple solutions and capabilities by various vendors in one physical environment without interrupting current airport operations," Austin Gould, TSA Assistant Administrator for Requirements and Capabilities Analysis, said in a press release at the time. So, if you want to see what the future of airport security might look like, book your next flight out of LAS.

