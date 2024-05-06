You Should Think Twice Before Shaking Out Your Towel On The Beach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been to the beach at any point in your life, you've likely had someone cover you with sand as they shake out their towel. Of course, it always seems to happen right as you've finished applying sticky sunscreen that acts like glue, or you've just left the water and gotten comfortable drying in the sun on your own towel. You close your eyes, relaxing under the lovely summer sky, and boom. Some jerk flicks their towel, turning you into a sand sculpture. You've got sand crunching in your teeth, and itchy bits all over you. Even worse, it can get in your eyes and cause irritation and redness.

Advertisement

Don't be that jerk. Shaking out your towel at the beach is bound to ruin someone else's day. You may put up with it if it's a little kid doing it but adults know better. Plus, the beach is very often windy, and even if you move away a bit, it can still hit your neighbors. It's just plain rude. We have some tips for what to do instead and a few products that can keep the annoying sand on your towel to a minimum.