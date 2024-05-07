The Specific Article Of Clothing Tourists Should Avoid Wearing When Visiting China

It might seem like an oddly specific piece of advice, but you should never wear a green hat when you visit China. While in many countries a neon green baseball cap keeping the sun off of your face or a wooly olive beanie keeping your ears warm would barely be noticed, in China, you'll probably catch people laughing at you on the street. The reason? It means you're being cheated on.

One of the great joys of traveling is embracing culture shock and diving headfirst into being in a new place, but sometimes you might accidentally commit some social faux pas, like joining the clean plate club on a trip to China, while you're figuring things out. As unusual as it might seem, few mistakes are more embarrassing (or more hilarious for the people around you) than picking the wrong hat color. The idiom "lü mào zi" literally means to wear a green hat, but it's used to call someone a cuckold or imply that their partner is going behind their back and having an affair with someone else.

Because of this commonly used slang, it's essentially taboo to wear a green hat in China. While this phrase is traditionally used for men with cheating wives today, it's applied to anyone, so you probably should pick a different color hat before a night out in Yangshuo, regardless of your gender.

