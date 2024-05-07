Unsettling Details About The Safety Of Your In-Flight Meal

Frequent fliers know that airplane food isn't particularly tasty. Nevertheless, it gets the job done and provides a filling, albeit bland, meal for travelers. Unfortunately, in-flight meals could also potentially be harmful and cause illness. Before they are reheated and served on a flight, catering companies create airplane meals. Although the FDA monitors these entities, this does not necessarily guarantee food safety. According to a 2019 investigation conducted by NBC News, past inspections by the FDA of catering companies that produce airplane food uncovered cross-contamination, the use of faulty thermometers, and much more.

Additionally, NBC News revealed that some catering companies, particularly Flying Food Group and LSG Sky Chefs, had facilities that were contaminated with Listeria. This bacteria can lead to severe symptoms and can be fatal. Keep in mind that the FDA inspects airline catering companies every few years. Simply put, this gap in time means safety standards could easily be disregarded. However, it's not just the catering that could be at fault for unsafe food. Unstable food temperatures during the transportation process from the catering facility to the plane can also be an issue.

In an article for The Washington Post, gastroenterologist Aakash Aggarwal bluntly stated, "The chances of something going wrong are multifold." While everyone wants to steer clear of stomach issues while traveling, sometimes this isn't possible, especially if you've consumed an in-flight meal.

