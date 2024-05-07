Samantha Brown's Genius Hack Prevents Stinky Feet On Days Full Of Walking

It's important to use Samantha Brown's full hack, including the powder — don't just stop at taking off your travel shoes and putting on flip-flops. And definitely don't wear flip-flops when walking around. Wearing flip-flops for long periods of time, especially cheap ones with no support, can be bad for your feet. As Brown explains in her video, this tip comes from her time working as a waitress in New York City, where she would put on flip-flops during her breaks; it's not that she would wear them to work in.

Anyone who's worked at a restaurant knows just how many miles you can end up walking during a long shift and how important it is to have supportive shoes. So it totally makes sense that this hack easily transitioned from Brown's work as a waitress to her work as a traveler.

Even if don't care about whether or not your feet stink (since they'll mostly be staying in your shoes), the hack could also help prevent blisters by cutting down on sweat. Plus, in some cultures, you may be expected to take your shoes off to go inside someone's home or at some sacred sites. You don't want the smell of your feet to be distracting or make anyone uncomfortable, including yourself.