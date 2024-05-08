This US National Park's Beauty Is So Unmatched It's Known As The Crown Of The Continent
Montana's pristine mountain landscapes lure in travelers seeking outdoor adventures. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Glacier National Park. Located near the Canadian border in the Rocky Mountains, Glacier National Park was voted as one of the most beautiful national parks in the country based on Google reviews analyzed by Travel Lens in 2023. In fact, due to its geodiversity, which includes the eponymous glaciers, rivers, forests, marshes, and the most stunning waterfall views, Glacier National Park is often referred to as the Crown of the Continent.
George Bird Grinnell gave this nickname to the park and the surrounding region in 1901. The Yale graduate and nature enthusiast was the editor of "Forest and Stream," a publication centered on the outdoors and nature conservation. Grinnell was later instrumental in establishing Glacier National Park in 1910. Although Grinnell devised this term over 100 years ago, several reviewers on Tripadvisor say they have also been left astounded by its scenery. In August 2023, one individual wrote, "It's hard to put into words the amount of beauty that is contained within this park."
On that note, one popular activity is driving the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which offers breathtaking views of mountain vistas. The road also takes visitors to Logan Pass, known for its ethereal meadows. It goes without saying that Glacier National Park has you covered for wild outdoor adventures.
Take in the sights of Glacier National Park with a guided tour
With more than a million acres, Glacier National Park offers much to experience. If you need help creating or narrowing down your itinerary, there are several guided tours. Hikers can opt for a tour from Glacier Guides and Montana Raft. It offers hikes every day of the week, including one to St. Mary Falls and Virginia Falls, two popular waterfalls, for $165 per person. The nearly 10-hour excursion includes lunch. Note that most of these hikes are seasonal and only provided from early July to late September. Likewise, the price excludes tips or the entrance fee to Glacier National Park. You can learn more about the different hikes and make a reservation online.
In addition, Glacier Guides and Montana Raft provide rafting tours. The scenic float trip on the gorgeous Flathead River is under three hours and ideal for all ages. Similarly, it's only available from May to October, and prices are $81 for adults and $61 for kids.
Those who prefer a laid-back outing can take a half-day or full-day bus tour of Glacier National Park with Sun Tours. Its full-day tour ($140 for adults; $75 for kids) traverses the Going-to-the-Sun Road and includes stops at Logan Pass and Jackson Glacier Overlook, while one of the half-day tours ($110 for adults; $55 for kids) stops at Lake McDonald, the largest lake at Glacier National Park.
Where to stay at Glacier National Park
Needless to say, visitors might need a few days to explore Glacier National Park. There are tons of campgrounds available that can be reserved online. There are also several accommodations available nearby. Swiftcurrent Motor Inn and Cabins and Lake McDonald Lodge are two top-rated options on Tripadvisor. Swiftcurrent Motor Inn and Cabins, only open from June to September, can be described as a motel with a vintage flair, with prices starting around $150 a night. As its name suggests, it features rooms and outdoor cabins. There is also an onsite restaurant serving American fare.
@addionearth
Lake McDonald Lodge>>>> #glaciernationalpark #montana
♬ Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong
Lake McDonald Lodge (seen in the TikTok above) is open from May until end of September or early October and also offers rooms and cabins, including the breathtaking Cobb House, built in 1918. The impressive hotel dates back to 1913 and retains much of its early 20th-century elegance. There are three restaurants, including Russell's Fireside Dining Room, where travelers can enjoy a cozy meal after a day in the great outdoors. Prices start around $200 a night.
Glacier National Park is open daily year-round, but check for weather-related closures. Entrance fees range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online. If you love discovering national parks, then check out the U.S. national park with a sunrise and sunset unlike anything you've ever seen.