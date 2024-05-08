This US National Park's Beauty Is So Unmatched It's Known As The Crown Of The Continent

Montana's pristine mountain landscapes lure in travelers seeking outdoor adventures. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Glacier National Park. Located near the Canadian border in the Rocky Mountains, Glacier National Park was voted as one of the most beautiful national parks in the country based on Google reviews analyzed by Travel Lens in 2023. In fact, due to its geodiversity, which includes the eponymous glaciers, rivers, forests, marshes, and the most stunning waterfall views, Glacier National Park is often referred to as the Crown of the Continent.

George Bird Grinnell gave this nickname to the park and the surrounding region in 1901. The Yale graduate and nature enthusiast was the editor of "Forest and Stream," a publication centered on the outdoors and nature conservation. Grinnell was later instrumental in establishing Glacier National Park in 1910. Although Grinnell devised this term over 100 years ago, several reviewers on Tripadvisor say they have also been left astounded by its scenery. In August 2023, one individual wrote, "It's hard to put into words the amount of beauty that is contained within this park."

On that note, one popular activity is driving the Going-to-the-Sun Road, which offers breathtaking views of mountain vistas. The road also takes visitors to Logan Pass, known for its ethereal meadows. It goes without saying that Glacier National Park has you covered for wild outdoor adventures.

