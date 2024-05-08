The Seemingly Free 'Gift' You Should Not Accept While In Italy

The rose scam doesn't just happen to couples. It can also happen with a group of women traveling together. Everyone is laughing and enjoying the "gift" from a friendly local when they're suddenly confronted with a sharp turn in the conversation and a demand for money. It's natural to want to keep the tone light. You may wonder if you legally have to pay this vendor, and it just seems easier to give them a bit of money to go away, so you can continue your day. That's exactly what they're counting on.

There are different versions of this scam, as one traveler wrote on a message board on travel expert Rick Steves' website. This person wrote in 2014, "I had almost the exact same scenario at the Trevi Fountain several years ago with my then 9 yr old son, except it was a toy instead of a flower. Annoyed me to no end that they would prey on children. I felt like the whole time we were in Rome it was a constant battle."

Here's another common scenario. Someone may come up to you outside the Roman Forum and compliment your shirt or tell you that you look like a Botticelli painting. You start chatting with this friendly person when you notice they're holding a bunch of bracelets. Then this new friend tells you they're down on their luck, and it would really help them out if you could just give them any spare change you have in exchange for the bracelet.

