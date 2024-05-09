Here's Why You'll Hardly Find Barf Bags On Planes Anymore

If you're particularly safety conscious, once you've put your bag in the overhead bin (assuming there's space) and settled into your airplane seat, you might grab the airplane safety card from the seat back in front of you and give it a read. If you're particularly prone to motion sickness or not feeling well, you might be hoping there's a barf bag in the seat back pocket as well. After all, they used to be pretty standard. But those days are long gone, and the sick bag is now rarely seen.

It seems to be because planes fly more smoothly and with less bounce than before, and people aren't getting sick on board the way they used to. That isn't to say that all airplanes have gotten rid of them entirely, but people have definitely noticed seeing them a lot less frequently on board.

Before the leakproof barf bags, some planes had bowls that passengers could use if they got sick. Some airlines offered paper bags that, once used, would be jettisoned via a window. Imagine seeing that falling from the sky! All that changed when Gilmore Tilmen Schjeldahl (an American inventor) patented the plastic-lined air sickness bag in 1949, which found its way onto airlines worldwide in the following years.

