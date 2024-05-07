Why This Is The Best Time To Vacation In Italy

For many travelers, a visit to Italy is a lifelong dream, so choosing the best time to travel to have the best possible experience is important. While Italy is beautiful in every season, experts on European travel from Rick Steves to Lonely Planet agree that you can't go wrong with a late springtime visit. While this definitely is one of the busiest times of year for Italian tourism, that comes with some advantages. The destinations that people flock to Europe to see will all be open — especially the stunning beaches of the Amalfi Coast — businesses and restaurants will keep longer hours so that you can get the most out of your trip, you will be rewarded with beautiful weather across the nation.

May and June in particular have some of the best weather you could hope for when visiting beaches, cities, or beautiful, underrated Italian islands. While you may have to battle the crowds and pay a premium, that might be preferable to battling the heat in the summer or missing out on Italy's beautiful beach towns in winter.