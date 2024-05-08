The Laundry Item You Should Always Pack On Your Trip To A Beach Hotel

If you've been longing for a trip to one of the best beaches in the Caribbean or even the most iconic in the world, you're not alone. In 2021, Americans headed to the beach more than 400 million times. Many of those trips are vacations, meaning lots of people are staying in beach hotels. It sounds like a dream, opening your window in the morning and looking out at an ocean view. However, with many beach hotels, you're getting an unwanted add-on to your room — the dreaded stink of mold and mildew.

The damp and humid air near the shore can cause these substances to grow in places like bathrooms, drywall, wood furniture, and air conditioning filters. While it might be difficult to change rooms during tourist season and impossible to find other lodging (which may have the same issue), there is a little something from your laundry room that can help. That item is the humble dryer sheet.

It's small, easy to pack, and it will make your clothing smell great if you keep them in your suitcase. That's not the only thing this little wonder can do to make your beach vacation a bit sweeter. We've got all the info on why dryer sheets are the perfect travel companion for your summer holiday.