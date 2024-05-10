Strict Rules Tourists Need To Know Before Visiting Rome's Trevi Fountain

Rome's glorious Trevi Fountain is something that you have to make a point to see when visiting the Eternal City. The gorgeous sculptural landmark was completed in 1762 and is fed by the Aqua Virgo, an ancient aqueduct completed in 19 B.C. Designed by Nicola Salvi and finished by Guiseppe Pannini after Savli's passing, it depicts the ocean god Oceanus and the goddesses Abundance and Health. There are also hippocampi, or half-horse half-fish creatures from Roman mythology, above a gorgeous pool of water.

Advertisement

If you've been to the Trevi Fountain, you'll know that its popularity almost guarantees that it can be really crowded, making pickpocketing and unruly behavior frustratingly common. To keep this landmark in good condition, there are several rules you must follow when visiting, although a recent incident where someone entered the fountain shows that not all visitors respect the rules. Don't be that person. If enough people stop following these rules, it's possible that a 2020 proposal by the then-mayor of Rome to limit access to the fountain might be enacted. Here's what you need to know about the restrictions at the fountain, the etiquette of throwing coins in, and what happens to those coins after you leave Rome.

Advertisement