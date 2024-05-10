Tourists Have A Deadly Warning About One Of Mexico's Most Popular Beach Vacation Spots

Located in Baja California, Los Cabos is a relaxing Mexican beach vacation destination. The fun-filled paradise is renowned for its natural beauty, apparent in its spectacular beaches, turquoise waters, and the iconic Arch of Cabo San Lucas. With gorgeous resorts and endless opportunities for adventure, it's no wonder that millions of tourists visit each year. However, many of this travel hot spots' beaches are considered dangerous for unsettling reasons: Strong rip tides and massive waves.

In fact, conditions have sometimes been so severe that government officials warned the public to keep out of the ocean. Several videos online show how colossal the waves in Cabo can get. They loom high above before dramatically breaking and sweeping onto the shore, which can take tourists by surprise. Likewise, Cabo is known to have rogue or freak waves, and oceanographer Libe Washburn told National Geographic that rogue waves have been known to reach 100 feet.

One reviewer on Tripadvisor who goes by the username "shotgunbullet," wrote about witnessing his son's encounter with a rogue wave in Cabo, saying, "The wave rose up well above his head and came crashing down on him, the powerful current scraping him off of the beach into the sea. One second he was there, the next second all I could see was an explosion of white foam and a wave that came to the highest point on the beach." The reviewer's son and the rest of his family survived the incident unscathed, but others haven't been as lucky.

