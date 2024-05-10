Clever Tips To Be In One Of The First Boarding Groups On American Airlines Flights

If you're hoping to fit your luggage onto your next American Airlines flight, you're probably wondering how you can get bumped up the boarding order to get onto your flight first. While some have complained that American Airlines doesn't enforce its boarding groups particularly strictly, they do have a clearly delineated boarding order with nine groups. If you're hoping to board earlier in the schedule, you might have to book a premium ticket, but you might also be able to get bumped up because of what credit card you carry or a compensation for changing flights. If you happen to be on active duty in the military or want to board early because of an injury or disability, you might even be able to board first — it never hurts to check.

Advertisement

If you really want to be 100% certain that you can get on the plane early and get overhead bin space on your next flight, you may be able to pay a bump-up fee during check-in for priority boarding. On American Airlines, that only gets you into the fourth boarding group, however, and you may end up paying more than $70 for it. Only you can say whether or not that coveted overhead bin space is worth it to you. Fortunately, there are a few other ways to get priority boarding.