One Of Italy's Prettiest Islands Is This Lesser-Known Gem Full Of Multicolored Homes
Your dream of an Italian vacation is one you share with a lot of other people. Just try visiting Rome or Florence during the summer months and see exactly how many tourists have the same idea. That can lead to long lines for every attraction, difficulty finding even the farthest parking spot, and frustration with crowds in front of that one painting you were trying to see at the Uffizi Gallery. If you're visiting the Amalfi Coast, you're going to have the same problem finding an empty spot on the beach or in a café. However, there are some incredible places to visit in Italy that aren't overrun with tourists. In fact, there is an island that is a pretty short ferry ride from the mainland that has peace, quiet, gorgeous beaches, and the prettiest colorful houses you've ever seen. Meet the very charming Ponza Island (or Isola di Ponza).
Ponza has been a vacation spot for nearby locals for a long time. In fact, many of the nobility in the Roman Empire had vacation villas here. It was abandoned after the empire's fall but repopulated in the 18th century. Benito Mussolini was even held here as a prisoner for a time in 1943. It's a fascinating place — and one you'll get to explore without being overrun with other people. Honestly, Italy's beautiful islands don't get enough attention, but they should. Here's everything you need to know about the lovely Ponza Island.
All about Ponza Island
Ponza Island is a small island with around 3,500 residents, but it's got around 25 miles of coastline to explore. If you're staying in Rome, you can take a train from Roma Termini Station to Anzio Colonia Station (a little over an hour away). Walk to the Anzio port and take a ferry for around $30, which takes about 1.5 hours. You can also get there from Naples and a few other cities. From May through September, you'll find high temperatures in the 70s and 80s Fahrenheit, which is perfect for the beaches.
When you get there, wander around the Centro Storico, the historic center of town, for some delightful shops and boutiques, as well as great spots for seafood. You won't be able to resist smiling at the rainbow-colored houses everywhere. Ponza is surrounded by white cliffs with sea caves, and at least one of them has a tie to history and the Bible. Named after Pontius Pilate — of biblical notoriety — the Grotte di Pilato (pictured above) is a series of man-made caves that formed a Roman fish farm. Legend has it that Pontius Pilate may have lived or started his career here. The caves were dug right into the cliff, and moray eels were likely raised there for food. Today, most of the cliffs are underwater, but artifacts have been found in the area, including oil lamps and a statue. It's definitely worth renting a boat (more on that below) to explore the caves.
The beaches of Ponza Island
Ponza Island has plenty of beaches to explore. If you like a festive atmosphere, visit Spiaggia di Frontone, a popular beach 2.5 miles from the port, that has a DJ in the evenings who will spin for your dancing pleasure. Getting here will require you to walk down a steep path or come in by boat, which is something you need to access some other beaches as well. If you visit Piscine Naturali, you can rent paddle boats and kayaks as well as umbrellas and chairs. This beach actually has three rocky pools to swim in for a unique experience. You can rent boats all over the island, though renting can be costly, averaging a few hundred dollars a day. There is, however, a wide range of prices depending on the type of boat and if you choose to have a skipper.
Even though you can't visit Chiaia di Luna beach because of dangerous falling rocks, you can stay or eat at the stunning Grand Hotel Chiaia di Luna. It has a restaurant overlooking the bay for some great sunset pictures. If snorkeling is your thing, visit the quiet Cala Gaetano on the north side, or hit Cala dell'Acqua for some prime scuba spots and a shipwreck. (Just think twice about using basic sunscreen while scuba diving.) Don't worry if you're a beginner, here's a guide to scuba diving like a professional. You can also take your boat to the nearby uninhabited Palmarola Island to visit the sole restaurant there.