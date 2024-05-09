One Of Italy's Prettiest Islands Is This Lesser-Known Gem Full Of Multicolored Homes

Your dream of an Italian vacation is one you share with a lot of other people. Just try visiting Rome or Florence during the summer months and see exactly how many tourists have the same idea. That can lead to long lines for every attraction, difficulty finding even the farthest parking spot, and frustration with crowds in front of that one painting you were trying to see at the Uffizi Gallery. If you're visiting the Amalfi Coast, you're going to have the same problem finding an empty spot on the beach or in a café. However, there are some incredible places to visit in Italy that aren't overrun with tourists. In fact, there is an island that is a pretty short ferry ride from the mainland that has peace, quiet, gorgeous beaches, and the prettiest colorful houses you've ever seen. Meet the very charming Ponza Island (or Isola di Ponza).

Ponza has been a vacation spot for nearby locals for a long time. In fact, many of the nobility in the Roman Empire had vacation villas here. It was abandoned after the empire's fall but repopulated in the 18th century. Benito Mussolini was even held here as a prisoner for a time in 1943. It's a fascinating place — and one you'll get to explore without being overrun with other people. Honestly, Italy's beautiful islands don't get enough attention, but they should. Here's everything you need to know about the lovely Ponza Island.