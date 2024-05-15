The Unexpected Item That Keeps Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free While Crammed In A Suitcase

When packing your suitcases for a trip, your first impulse is probably to save tons of space in your luggage with every hack you can find so that you can bring fewer bags or as much with you as possible — but what about when you need to keep your clothes nice and neat? If you travel for a business trip or destination wedding, you'll want to make sure your outfit for the big day looks clean and tidy when you pull it out of your bag. What is the best way to do that? Use tissue paper.

Advertisement

While you can theoretically iron your clothes when you arrive, as noted by one traveler on Reddit, hotel irons are often not used frequently. As a result, they can sometimes leave brown stains on your clothes. Instead of taking up space in your bags to bring your own little travel steamer, keep your clothes from wrinkling in the first place. While you might think of tissue paper as a quick and easy way to make a last-minute gift bag look more festive, it can also be a vital packing tool. All it takes to keep your clothes looking as lovely as when they went into your bag is to slip in a few sheets of tissue paper while you fold.