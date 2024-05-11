The Common Clothing Mistake Tourists Make On A Trip To Europe, According To Rick Steves

American tourists often stick out like sore thumbs, particularly in Europe. They're easy to spot, whether it's their accents, mannerisms, or how they always need to lean on things. Yet one detail that will make them stand out more is how they dress. Shorts, in particular, make it clear you're a tourist. That's why travel expert Rick Steves advises against wearing them. We swear by Steves' top travel tips; this fashion faux pas is no different.

Europeans, in general, dress more formally than Americans. Even a casual look will be more dressed up than Americans are accustomed to. Don't let that deter you from visiting Europe, though, and remember to always follow these Rick Steves recommendations before traveling to make your life easier.

Steves said on his blog that locales like concert halls accommodate a more casual dress code during the high tourist season. However, he also notes that he will bring items like slacks and a collared shirt for dressier events. So long as you understand the slight cultural differences in dress, especially with items like shorts, you can happily enjoy your adventures without sacrificing comfort.