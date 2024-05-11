Flight Attendants Hate When Plane Passengers Make This Common Request

Flight attendants are the often unsung heroes of air travel. They're busy as bees catering to planes full of people, ensuring they're comfy and cozy in the sky. Yet there is one way you can annoy a flight attendant that doesn't include being rude to other passengers, letting your kid kick an airplane seat, or starting a plane fight. Flight attendants generally dislike being asked to hoist bags into the overhead bin — which can lead to one of the worst parts of the job.

Passengers often forget that flight attendants are not paid during boarding. In fact, they work for free until the plane doors close. "We have a lot of time in our days that we are unpaid," Julie Hedrick, an American Airlines flight attendant and president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, told NPR. "It's our most chaotic and the hardest time in our day, and we can have four to five boardings per day."

Believe it or not, the lack of pay isn't why flight attendants hesitate to help with bags. They often go above and beyond for passengers, though they must also account for their personal safety.