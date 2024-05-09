This Easy-To-Make Clothing Mistake Outs You As A Tourist In Italy

American fashion and what is acceptable to wear can be more casual than other places in the world. While we might not look twice at someone in shorts and a crop top at the Empire State Building in Manhattan, that sort of ensemble doesn't fly in other countries. In some places, it might get you a few disparaging stares. In others, you might not be able to enter a building. This is true in Italy, where certain items of clothing will immediately mark you as a tourist. If you don't want to stand out like a sore thumb while hitting the cobblestone streets, there are some rules you should follow. You don't have to drop a ton of money on a whole new wardrobe. Something that will stop you from standing out immediately is skipping the flip-flops and not wearing socks and sandals.

Even some Americans will give you side-eye for wearing socks with sandals no matter where you are, but summer flip-flops are usually acceptable in the States if you're not going somewhere fancy. When you're in Italy, however, save your flip-flops for the beach. (But don't worry, you don't have to give them up entirely if you're thinking about moving to the Amalfi Coast.)

The Italian look tends to be a bit more put together, even when the clothing isn't expensive. There are a number of other fashion faux pas you can make as an American in Italy, so here are the fashion dos and don'ts you need to know before you go.