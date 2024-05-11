The Pretty But Costly Tourist Trap Quality To Avoid While Picking A Restaurant In Italy

There is nothing wrong with being a tourist. It's wonderful to visit other countries and learn about their culture, customs, and history. On the flip side, there are some things you may not know about the norm for locals before you go to a place like Italy, a must-see European country. Some of those gaps in local knowledge mean you could end up paying more than you expect when you sit down at a restaurant in a place like Rome or Milan. One of the tourist traps to avoid when you decide to take a lunch or dinner break from sightseeing is the restaurant you choose. A big red flag before you even look at the menu is location. If you pick a spot facing a monument, you're going to end up paying more — sometimes nearly triple the rate of a place just down the street.

It might seem like the perfect cafe, and of course, you want a view of the Duomo in Florence as you sip your chianti and eat your bistecca alla fiorentina. The scenario sounds like it's right out of a movie. In a movie, however, everything is set up perfectly, the food is glorious, and no one cares about how much it costs. That's unlikely to be the case on your family trip. Here's what you should do instead when looking for your meal in Italy and a few other things to look out for.