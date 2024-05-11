Travel Pro Pamela Holt's Clever Accessory Tip To Feel Safer Traveling Solo

Solo travel comes with unique safety guidelines, like wearing certain colors to avoid drawing attention to yourself. If a solitary excursion is in your near future, take notes from Pamela Holt, TV host of the "Me, Myself, and the World" travel show. Having visited over 80 countries on her own, Holt has a wealth of first-hand knowledge about smart solo travel. An unexpected experience taught the globetrotter a life-changing lesson about travel safety.

In 2009, Holt suddenly fell ill during a solo trip to the Galápagos Islands. She recalled the alarming incident to Business Insider, sharing, "All I remember is stepping off the boat. And they told me later that I looked at these cab drivers and just keeled over." As there weren't any hospitals in the area, a cab driver brought her to his home. Holt continued, "His wife cared for me for about five days. This woman had to put me in showers to keep my fever down, and I had no ID bracelet telling her any medical information."

If you're unconscious or unable to communicate, a medical ID bracelet will relay relevant personal information to emergency responders and healthcare providers. In a survey conducted by American Medical ID, results showed that over 95% of medical professionals check for a medical ID in emergencies.

