Here's Why Your Plane's Overhead Bin Space Runs Out So Fast

Air travel often feels akin to stepping onto a battlefield. Apart from fighting for the best spot on the plane to get work done, there's the relentless struggle for securing coveted overhead bin space, unless you agree to the gate agent's insistence on gate-checking your bag. If you don't know the sneaky tricks to priority boarding, you'll often find yourself competing for the scarce spots in those bins. Sadly, this is the truth of modern air travel. Either overhead bin space vanishes before you can even attempt to fit your carry-on — or airline personnel, in some instances, misrepresent their capacity, claiming they're full when they're not. The underlying motive? Profit, of course.

It's no secret that airlines operate on thin margins, leading many to design planes to cram more people in. Consequently, the finite overhead space decreases as the number of passengers rises. Even if you employ every tip in the book to avoid the never-ending airline baggage fees, you're sometimes left with no choice but to pay up. In 2023, airlines raked in a whopping $33 billion from baggage fees alone, according to consulting firm IdeaWorksCompany. So, the more passengers give in to these fees, the more money airlines make.

"Wall Street seems to love idea of incremental revenues such as luggage fees," George Hamlin, a commercial aviation industry veteran, told Fortune. And apparently, airlines — at least in the U.S. — are not mandated to shell out federal taxes on these fees. The result? More profits they get to pocket.

