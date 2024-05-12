Book With These Airlines For The Lowest Last-Minute Flight Prices

Before anything else, it's worth keeping in mind that booking last-minute flights is often expensive no matter how you look at it, but booking certain airlines at least minimizes the sting. According to the 2023 Upgraded Points study, you can stand to save the most bucks if you book Spirit Airlines, which, on average, charges $170.09 for a one-way last-minute ticket. Sure, it's a budget airline, and the lack of perks — think no checked bags included, no free Wi-Fi, and definitely no complimentary snacks — might make you hesitate. But if you're not one to fuss over amenities, Spirit is your best bet.

Next on the list is Southwest, where you can expect to drop around $233.72 for a one-way last-minute flight. It's considerably more expensive than Spirit, but it may be the best value for money as each ticket includes free checked bags — two to be exact. United Airlines isn't far behind, asking about $272.80 for one-way last-minute tickets, followed by American Airlines at $282.61. Both are definitely pricier, but they cover a vast network of destinations, which could mean more direct flights and fewer hassles.

Rounding up the list is Delta Airlines, where a one-way ticket will run you about $369.12, meaning you could potentially pay over $700 for a roundtrip fare. But as noted by the study, Delta's reputation for excellent customer service might justify the expense, ensuring a stress-free travel experience — precisely what you need when facing the urgency of a last-minute trip.

