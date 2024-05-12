How Rick Steves Picks The Perfect Bag For Traveling

Experienced travelers know that a good piece of luggage will serve them for a long time, making it a valuable investment. For experts like Rick Steves, though, that knowledge has been hard-earned through the years. He has doubtless gone through his fair share of good, bad, and just plain ugly bags in the process. In particular, he explained on his blog that no luggage can be a monolith.

"Frankly, no one bag is ideal all the time for every traveler," Steves wrote. "Go with the bag that meets your most important needs, and make sure its downsides are ones you can live with." That makes sense, even if 81% of surveyed Americans view themselves as good packers, per a survey done by Cheapflights. Even so, the specifics of one's suitcase of choice matter. Beyond the dimensions, comfort/mobility, space efficiency, and weight, Steves recommended that readers know their airline bag guidelines before proceeding.

Steves reminded travelers that the differences between American and European sizes, especially for budget airlines, are important to pay attention to, as are the differences in weight allowances. "Especially on cheapo airlines like Ryanair or EasyJet — it's best to pay for a carry-on or to check your bag when booking the flight, as on-the-spot baggage-check fees can easily top the cost of the flight itself," Steves wrote. However, those budget airlines help you pack smaller, so you can skip the bag check and pack everything in these carry-ons!

