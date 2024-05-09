The Best Way To Thank Your Flight Attendants And Make Their Day

Always there with a smile, friendly wave, or welcoming message, flight attendants are the faces of the airline industry. They work tirelessly, sometimes on 18-hour shifts, to usher passengers onward to their destinations. You might be surprised by how few other passengers will return their warm greetings upon entering the plane — let alone do anything else. But a surefire way to make a flight attendant's day is to surprise them with a care package. Cabin crews have a lot on their plate and have even exposed the worst parts of the job online.

These little tokens don't have to be a lot. Even a simple card has been received happily when handed to them with a smile. Although they can sometimes result in being given a card, snack box, or even a cabin upgrade in return, those things shouldn't be expected. And you should think twice before asking flight attendants for upgrades. In the several years I've been doing these gifts, I'd estimate I've received something tangible in return about 50% of the time. Though innumerous chats with crew members and even a few tears far outweigh anything else.

I put together little packages every time I fly for my cabin crews and have learned a lot in the process. I'll share these insights with you, from things they prefer to what's not allowed, and how to determine the number you will need. That way, the next time you're boarding an airplane, you can also make your cabin crew smile.

