The Best Way To Thank Your Flight Attendants And Make Their Day
Always there with a smile, friendly wave, or welcoming message, flight attendants are the faces of the airline industry. They work tirelessly, sometimes on 18-hour shifts, to usher passengers onward to their destinations. You might be surprised by how few other passengers will return their warm greetings upon entering the plane — let alone do anything else. But a surefire way to make a flight attendant's day is to surprise them with a care package. Cabin crews have a lot on their plate and have even exposed the worst parts of the job online.
These little tokens don't have to be a lot. Even a simple card has been received happily when handed to them with a smile. Although they can sometimes result in being given a card, snack box, or even a cabin upgrade in return, those things shouldn't be expected. And you should think twice before asking flight attendants for upgrades. In the several years I've been doing these gifts, I'd estimate I've received something tangible in return about 50% of the time. Though innumerous chats with crew members and even a few tears far outweigh anything else.
I put together little packages every time I fly for my cabin crews and have learned a lot in the process. I'll share these insights with you, from things they prefer to what's not allowed, and how to determine the number you will need. That way, the next time you're boarding an airplane, you can also make your cabin crew smile.
Building your care package
The fun part of building care packages for the cabin crews is that you can make them as generic or special as you want. Often, I will make individual satchels or baggies with things like tea bags, mints, non-nut candies, pens, chapstick, or hand sanitizer. Jasmine or mint tea, butter mints, clicker pens, and fruity chapstick have gotten the most positive feedback. I'll also handwrite a card to go along with the gifts, signing my name and seat number at the bottom.
Letting the crew know my seat number is not an attempt for a quid pro quo; I've learned that they genuinely want to know and will often ask as I hand them their gifts. It's easier than expecting them to remember if they want to pop by and say thanks. Gift cards and cash are also welcome gifts, though you should research if your airline allows cash gifts. Flight attendants have told me that $1 bills are helpful for tipping transport vans.
Be sure if you gift cash or gift cards that you distribute them evenly amongst the cabin crew. Whatever you put in the bags, the key is not to take up too much room in their luggage. After all, they're bound to a suitcase just as you are. I'll put all the individual bags together in a larger bag to make handoff easier. Then, whichever flight attendant I give the bag to can divvy up the goodies when they get the chance.
Improvise if you can't make packages ahead
Sometimes, I have too much luggage or insufficient time to prepare my typical care packages before heading to the airport. In those cases, I still grab one of the cards in my stockpile and pick something special up while I'm at the airport. Instead of grabbing anything from one of the shops, I try to make my gift special to where I am.
For instance, since O'Hare is my home airport in Chicago, I love surprising my cabin crews with Garret popcorn. Garret Popcorn is a Chicago-born company with yummy variations that lots of people adore. However, I will intentionally get a bag rather than a tin of popcorn so the crew has less extra stuff to deal with during their shift. Then they won't have to find a place to dispose of a large tin tub.
I've done the same in other parts of the world, too. Candies from Germany or dulce de leche from Mexico always make a crew's day. I always choose the more allergen-safe option and don't bring nut-based snacks. No matter what, your best bet is to hand off the packages during boarding to the purser or other flight attendant at the front. The crew will be busy any other time, and the gift might be more of a hassle. And please don't use the call button to summon someone to get your gift, or you might get tuned out by the flight attendants.
What items are prohibited as crew gifts
Other than some airlines not allowing cash gifts, you should leave the baked goods at home, too. As lovely as it would be to bring freshly baked cookies to your hard-working cabin crew, you're better off bringing them something tasty from the airport than lugging your treats through TSA. Why? They can't accept handmade food items (for safety purposes).
"Sometimes passengers will drop off a box of chocolates with the purser or first-class flight attendant and ask them to share with the rest of the crew," Heather Poole, flight attendant and author of "Cruising Attitude: Tales of Crashpads, Crew Drama and Crazy Passengers at 35,000 Feet" told Reader's Digest. "On bigger planes, sometimes passengers will drop off a gift in each cabin: first, business, and coach. It's usually candy or chocolates. Sometimes we get Starbucks gift cards. It's best to bring wrapped store-bought items because we can't accept homemade treats."
There have even been instances of passengers bringing hamburgers from an airport restaurant onto the plane for their cabin crews. What is important is that the food item is restaurant or store-made. If you can finagle a box of donuts from the airport Dunkin or coffee shop plus your luggage, I'm sure you'll make quite a few cabin crew friends!
How to determine how many gifts to bring
A general rule of thumb is that for every 50 passengers, there must be one flight attendant. So, if you're flying on a tiny puddle-jumper plane, you'll probably only have one flight attendant. On international flights, you could have as many as 10. The easiest way to know how many cabin crew members will be is to look up the exact plane you'll be taking. You can find this on your itinerary on the airline website or the app. Keep in mind that it is possible your plane will change.
I usually pack two care packages for flights with one flight attendant anyway — just in case. I've seen solo attendants hand the other satchel to another staff member, like someone from the cleaning or catering crew, as they leave the plane during boarding. I'll usually bring an extra for larger international flights, too, on the off chance my count is wrong.
What happens after you give them a care package
As previously mentioned, giving gifts or care packages to a cabin crew shouldn't be done in the hopes of something in return. About half the time, I get a kind acknowledgment upon boarding as I hand the gifts over and nothing else. Yet the number of flight attendants who have gushed about always wanting to be surprised or excited newbies on one of their first flights is thanks enough.
The crew member(s) receiving the gifts will almost always ask for my seat number. From there, I might see crew members coming by occasionally to say thank you, or I'll receive a card signed by all of the cabin crew. Sometimes, I'm offered a snack box, free treat, or beverage — or a bold crew member may bring snacks over and insist I take them. Once, I was given a first-class upgrade but was so surprised by the gesture that I almost turned it down, thinking they meant to be talking to someone else.
Don't think your crew will be quick to forget you, either. Once, on a round-trip back and forth to Seattle from Chicago, I had the same purser who came over to tell me I'd made the crew so happy on both their flights. It costs very little to be extra kind to our cabin crews. Even the smallest of gestures are deeply appreciated, and there's nothing wrong with extra good karma to start or end your trip.